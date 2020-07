Congratulations, Warren graduates

Fourteen Warren students recently graduated from Wamogo High School. Graduates are Frank Anctil, Claire Burdick, Tyler Calhoun, Zachary Cullip, Christopher Cupo, Caleb Gabriel-Deveau, Elijah Gabriel-Deveau, Jack Good, Jack King, Justine Lago, Sayde Mendell, Savannah Roode, Anderson Warshaw and Samantha Wood.