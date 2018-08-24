Congratulations

The Greater New Milford Board of Realtors recently presented its Jay Solomon Memorial Scholarship to two students. Winners are Elizabeth Skinner, second from left, and Bailey Walsh, right. They are shown with, from left to right, scholarship committee member Dawn Hough, president Lori Campbell and committee member Michael F. Collins. Missing is chairman Peggy Kelly.