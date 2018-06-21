Photo: Trish Haldin Image 1 of / 22 Caption Close

Image 1 of 22 Alicia May Crossley is all smiles and high fives walking out of the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Alicia May Crossley is all smiles and high fives walking out of the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Photo: Trish Haldin

Image 2 of 22 Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Photo: Trish Haldin

Image 3 of 22 The Shepaug Chorus sings the National Anthem, directed by Beth Harvison, during the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. The Shepaug Chorus sings the National Anthem, directed by Beth Harvison, during the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Photo: Trish Haldin

Image 4 of 22 Maxwell Krantz receives his diploma from Patricia Cosentino, Ed.D., during the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Maxwell Krantz receives his diploma from Patricia Cosentino, Ed.D., during the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Photo: Trish Haldin

Image 5 of 22 From left to right: Spencer Bialobrzeski, Madison Baker, Salutatorian Tierney Kovacs, and Valedictorian Emma Krebs, are ready to to graduate during the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. less From left to right: Spencer Bialobrzeski, Madison Baker, Salutatorian Tierney Kovacs, and Valedictorian Emma Krebs, are ready to to graduate during the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on ... more Photo: Trish Haldin

Image 6 of 22 Valedictorian Emma Krebs gives the Valedictory Address during the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Valedictorian Emma Krebs gives the Valedictory Address during the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Photo: Trish Haldin

Image 7 of 22 Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Photo: Trish Haldin

Image 8 of 22 Principal Kimberly Gallo greets the graduates during the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Principal Kimberly Gallo greets the graduates during the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Photo: Trish Haldin

Image 9 of 22 Madison Baker is all smiles after receiving her diploma from Patricia Cosentino, Ed.D., during the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Madison Baker is all smiles after receiving her diploma from Patricia Cosentino, Ed.D., during the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Photo: Trish Haldin

Image 10 of 22 Jack Roush and Michelle Randall pose for photos after the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Jack Roush and Michelle Randall pose for photos after the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Photo: Trish Haldin

Image 11 of 22 Music Teacher Beth Harvison gets a big hug from Arturo Ortega after the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Music Teacher Beth Harvison gets a big hug from Arturo Ortega after the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Photo: Trish Haldin

Image 12 of 22 Family photo time - from left to right: Hope Sank, Kyle McCarron age 12, Allie McCarron age 8 , Tracy McCarron, Graduate Jack McCarron (who will be attending UCONN in the Fall), and Bob McCarron pose for photos after the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. less Family photo time - from left to right: Hope Sank, Kyle McCarron age 12, Allie McCarron age 8 , Tracy McCarron, Graduate Jack McCarron (who will be attending UCONN in the Fall), and Bob McCarron pose for photos ... more Photo: Trish Haldin

Image 13 of 22 Bentley bound newly graduated Michael Fiore pose for photos after the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Bentley bound newly graduated Michael Fiore pose for photos after the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Photo: Trish Haldin

Image 14 of 22 Emmalyn Brenner walking into the Commencement Ceremony at Shepaug Valley High School Saturday, June 16, 2018. Emmalyn Brenner walking into the Commencement Ceremony at Shepaug Valley High School Saturday, June 16, 2018. Photo: Trish Haldin

Image 15 of 22 Patricia Cosentino, Ed.D., gives the Superintendent's address and presentation of graduates during the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Patricia Cosentino, Ed.D., gives the Superintendent's address and presentation of graduates during the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Photo: Trish Haldin

Image 16 of 22 Arturo Ortega receives his diploma from Patricia Cosentino, Ed.D., during the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Arturo Ortega receives his diploma from Patricia Cosentino, Ed.D., during the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Photo: Trish Haldin

Image 17 of 22 Melanie Graham shows off her diploma after the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Melanie Graham shows off her diploma after the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Photo: Trish Haldin

Image 18 of 22 Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Photo: Trish Haldin

Image 19 of 22 Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Photo: Trish Haldin

Image 20 of 22 Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Photo: Trish Haldin

Image 21 of 22 Todd Dyer presents the Academic Commitment Awards to Avery Serra and Emma Krebs during the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Todd Dyer presents the Academic Commitment Awards to Avery Serra and Emma Krebs during the Shepaug Valley High School Class of 2018 Commencement on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Photo: Trish Haldin /