Confusion, lawsuit follow Virginia governor's order on masks

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's new Republican governor was facing pushback from Democratic lawmakers, school districts and a group of parents who sued him Tuesday over an executive order that aims to create an opt-out for classroom mask mandates.
The order issued Saturday and set to take effect Monday was among Glenn Youngkin's first acts after he was sworn in as Virginia's 74th governor. The move both fulfilled a campaign pledge and inserted Youngkin, a political newcomer working with a divided legislature, into a divisive issue that’s generated controversy and legal challenges in other states around the country.