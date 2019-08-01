Concerts under way on Green

The Edwin Kinkade Concerts on the Green series in New Milford is up and running at the bandstand on the Village Green.

The series, sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts, will feature The Lucky Bastards Aug. 3, the Jay Willie Blues Band Aug. 10, the Kenn Morr Band Aug. 17 and the Metropolitan Hot Club Aug. 24, all at 7:30 p.m.

Residents are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs.