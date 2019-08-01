Concerts under way in Washington

The Washington Friends of Music is presenting its seventh annual Summer Concert Festival with The New Baroque Soloists Fridays at 5:30 p.m.

Events will be held Aug. 2, 9 and 16 at 5:30 p.m., all at the meetinghouse of the First Congregational Church on the Green in Washington.

The chamber orchestra, with up to 10 musicians, will perform with cellist Samuel Magill and violist Vincent Lionti, both highly regarded members of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.

Returning after a hiatus will be renowned oboist Amanda Hardy, who has played with Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Flutist Lucian Rinando, who has held engagements with several orchestras and at festivals, will make his first appearance with the group.

The New Baroque Soloists, all accomplished solo as well as orchestral musicians, is led by Artistic Director Douglas Myers.

The Aug. 2 concert will feature the conclusion of Telemann’s “Airs” from “Musique de Table,” as well as concertos by Vivaldi and Bach.

The Aug. 9 concert will include “Herdringen Suite” for Trumpet, Oboe, Violin, Cello and Basso continuo by G.F. Handel, as well as concertos by Albinoni, Quantz and Bach.

The final concert will feature Bach’s First Brandenburg Concerto, performed with horns, oboes, strings, and basso continuo, as well as a quartet by Quantz, a concerto by Handel, and a sinfonia by Bach.

The concerts will be followed by a reception with the musicians.

Tickets are $25 in advance at Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington and County Wine and Spirits in New Preston, and $30 at the door.

Program details and ticket information can be found at WashingtonCT4Music.blogspot.com and by calling 860-868-9174.