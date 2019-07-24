Concerts to begin in Washington

The Washington Friends of Music will on July 26 kick off its seventh annual Summer Concert Festival with The New Baroque Soloists at 5:30 p.m.

Following the concert, future events will be held Aug. 2, 9 and 16 at 5:30 p.m., all at the meetinghouse of the First Congregational Church on the Green in Washington.

The chamber orchestra, with up to 10 musicians, will perform with cellist Samuel Magill and violist Vincent Lionti, both highly regarded members of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.

Returning after a hiatus will be renowned oboist Amanda Hardy from the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Flutist Lucian Rinando, who has held engagements with several orchestras and at festivals, will make his first appearance with the group.

The New Baroque Soloists, all accomplished solo as well as orchestral musicians, is led by Artistic Director Douglas Myers.

The July 26 concert will include the Second Brandenburg Concerto for horn, oboe, flute, strings and basso continuo BWV 1047, “Six Concerts avec plusieurs instruments” by J.S. Bach, three “Airs” of Tafelmusik “Musique de Table” by Telemann, an organ fugue, and concertos by J.S. and C.P.E. Bach.

The concerts will be followed by a reception with the musicians.

Tickets are $25 in advance at Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington and County Wine and Spirits in New Preston, and $30 at the door.

Program details and ticket information can be found at WashingtonCT4Music.blogspot.com and by calling 860-868-9174.