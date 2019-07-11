Concerts slated at Hunt Hill Farm

Hunt Hill Farm in the Northville section of New Milford will present concerts, including a Bob Dylan tribute July 12, music with Frankie Justin July 13, a John Denver tribute July 19, and music with Doug Munro July 20, Jon Bates July 27 and Slam Allan Aug. 24. For more information and advance seating, visit www.hunthillfarm.org.

Justin, a country singer and songwriter, has two singles, “Summer Radio” and “Crazy,” on mainstream radio.He performs at venues such as Tootsie’s World Famous Orchid Lounge, Rippy’s, Honky Tonk Central, The Commodore, Belcourt Taps, The Local and The Bluebird Café.

Tickets for the July 13 concert from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. are $20 in advance and $25 at the event.