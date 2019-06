Concerts slated at Hunt Hill Farm

Hunt Hill Farm in the Northville section of New Milford will present concerts with Deadgrass June 22, Gil Parris June 29, a Bob Dylan tribute July 12, Frankie Justin July 13, a John Denver tribute July 19, Doug Munro July 20, Jon Bates July 27 and Slam Allan Aug. 24. For more information and advance seating, visit www.hunthillfarm.org.