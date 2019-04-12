Concerts slated at Hunt Hill Farm

Hunt Hill Farm in New Milford will present several concerts in the coming days.

An emerging artist concert, featuring singer-songwriters Nick Arne, RivaJean and Emma Kiara - who have been selected for the REAP Program - will be held April 19.

All three musicians will perform, the proceeds from the suggested donation of $10 for the concert go directly to the three performers.

Vocalist Diane Blue, a skillful harmonica player, will perform in concert May 25.

For more information, call the 44 Upland Road center at 860-355-0300.