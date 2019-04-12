https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Concerts-slated-at-Hunt-Hill-Farm-13755797.php
Concerts slated at Hunt Hill Farm
Photo: Norm Cummings / Norm Cummings
Hunt Hill Farm in New Milford will present several concerts in the coming days.
An emerging artist concert, featuring singer-songwriters Nick Arne, RivaJean and Emma Kiara - who have been selected for the REAP Program - will be held April 19.
All three musicians will perform, the proceeds from the suggested donation of $10 for the concert go directly to the three performers.
Vocalist Diane Blue, a skillful harmonica player, will perform in concert May 25.
For more information, call the 44 Upland Road center at 860-355-0300.
View Comments