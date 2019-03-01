Concerts slated at Hunt Hill Farm

The Myles Mancuso Band will perform songs from Mancuso's recent CD, "Southern State of Mind," a Nashville-inspired album with strong traditional country influences, infused with a fresh Americana/rock flavor, March 8 at Hunt Hill Farm in New Milford.

Hunt Hill Farm in New Milford will offer concerts with the Myles Mancuso Band March 8 and Chris Vitarello and the Boogie Boys March 30 at 7 p.m.

Mancuso will perform songs from his recent CD, “Southern State of Mind,” a Nashville-inspired album with strong traditional country influences, infused with a fresh Americana/rock flavor.

Mancuso has been performing professionally since age 9, playing on some of the top stages in New York City before he was 18.

He then moved to the South, where he fell in love with the traditional country sounds from Bakersfield, Nashville and Austin.

Vitarello was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2013.

The benefit concert series will also feature local breweries who will offer craft beer and food trucks from around the area.

Ticket are $20 each and will support the scholarships programs offered at Hunt Hill in acting, drawing, painting, songwriting, music performance and cooking.

For more information, call the Upland Road center at 860-355-0300.