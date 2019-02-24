Concerts slated at Hunt Hill Farm

Hunt Hill Farm in New Milford will offer concerts with Dave Robbins and the Incredible Amplifiers Feb. 23, the Myles Mancuso Band March 8 and Chris Vitarello March 30.

The benefit concert series will also feature local breweries who will offer craft beer and food trucks from around the area.

Ticket are $25 each and will support the scholarships programs offered at Hunt Hill in acting, drawing, painting, songwriting, music performance and cooking.

For more information, call the Upland Road center at 860-355-0300.