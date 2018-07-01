Concert to kick off series at Hunt Hill

The Silo at Hunt Hill Farm in New Milford will kick off its summer concert series July 14.

The lineup will include La Pompe Attack, featuring Doug Munro and Howard Alden playing the music of Django Reinhardt and swing style interpretations of blues, jazz and popular music, July 14; Gil Parris, a Grammy nominated guitarist known for his special blend of blues, jazz, rock and smooth jazz, Aug. 10; Slam Allen, an internationally renowned performer who uses the genres of blues, soul, R&B and rock and roll, Aug. 17; and Lindsey Webster, who performs contemporary jazz, Aug. 24.

Tickets are $30 in advance at www.hunthillfarm.org and $35 the day of the event.

Concerts will be held at the center at 44 Upland Road.

For more information, call 860-355-0300.