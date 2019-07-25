Concert to end summer series

Kent Park and Recreation will present one more free concert, featuring Joing Chiefs, on the Green Aug. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. on the front lawn at Kent Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Boulevard.

The inclement weather site is Kent Community House, 93 North Main St.

Attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair or blankets and a picnic dinner.

For more information, call 860-927-1003.