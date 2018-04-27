Concert to aid kidney foundation

Wykeham Consort will present a concert April 29 at 3 p.m. at Bridgewater Congregational Church to benefit the National Kidney Foundation.

The Consort will honor Valeska Chelminski, who received a kidney transplant in 2016 after being on dialysis for nearly three years.

Valeska is the daughter of Sarah Jane Chelminski, a member of the Wykeham Consort.

Wykeham Consort is an ensemble of musicians fascinated by the music of the Sephardim and of Renaissance Europe.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20.

A wine and cheese reception will follow the concert at the Clapboard Road church.

All proceeds will benefit the National Kidney Foundation.