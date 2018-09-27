Concert slated for Sept. 28

The next Songwriters Series will be held Sept. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the 19 Main venue in New Milford.

The series was launched earlier this year by local musician Corey Durkin.

At each concert, two singer/songwriters will share the stage and trade songs throughout a two-hour show.

In between songs, Durkin encourages the performers to share the stories behind their music and explain the details of their writing process, giving the audience a chance to connect with the performers.