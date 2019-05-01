Concert slated at Hunt Hill Farm

Hunt Hill Farm in the Northville section of New Milford will present a musical program with Murali Coryell May 8 at 7:30 p.m. It will be his first appearance since the passing of his father, jazz guitar legend Larry Coryell.

Coryell, a leading contemporary guitarist, will perform songs from his recent CD, “Made in Texas,” released in March. The performer has been inducted into the New York Blues Hall Of Fame and was a 2014 BMA nominee for DVD of the year.

The musician grew up imbued in music: he was held by Jim Hendrix, lived with Santana, ate dinners with Miles Davis, opened for B.B. King, and played with Buddy Guy.

The benefit concert will also feature local breweries offering craft beer and farm fresh foods.

Tickets are $20, with funds to support Hunt Hill’s scholarship programs. For more information and advance seating, visit www.hunthillfarm.org or call the center, located on Upland Road, at 860-355-0300.