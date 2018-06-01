Concert slated at Hunt Hill Farm

Hunt Hill Farm in New Milford will present a concert with the Incredible Amplifiers June 2 at 7 p.m.

The concert will feature Dave Robbins, also known as “The Kosher Kid,” in collaboration with Veracious Brewing as part of Brews & Blues concert.

Food and beer will be served.

Tickets are $20. Advanced seating tickets can be purchased at http://hunthillfarm.org/.

Veracious Brewing Company was named as one of the top 33 new breweries in the United States by Beer Advocate Magazine.

It has 19 beers on tap, New England Cider and eight wines for sale.

Robbins has shared the stage with many world reknown Blues artists such as James Cotton, Junior Wells, Ronnie Earl, Anson Funderburgh, Sam Meyers, Southside Johnny, Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson, Sugar Ray Norcia, Dennis Greunling, Darrell Nulisch, Steve Guyger, Bruce Katz, James Montgomery and others.

Brews & Blues is a fundraising event, with proceeds from ticket sales, food and beverages benefiting the summer scholarship program to allow area children attend the center’s summer programs.

For information, call 860-355-0300.