Concert series under way

Hunt Hill Farm at 44 Upland Road in New Milford is offering its summer concert series.

The lineup will include Gil Parris, a Grammy nominated guitarist known for his special blend of blues,jazz, rock and smooth jazz, Aug. 10; Slam Allen, an internationally renowned performer who uses the genres of blues, soul, R&B and rock and roll, Aug. 17; and Lindsey Webster, who performs contemporary jazz, Aug. 24.

Tickets are $30 in advance at www.hunthillfarm.org and $35 the day of the event.

For more information, call 860-355-0300.