Concert series to start on Village Green

The Edwin Kinkade Concerts on the Green series in New Milford will kick off July 14.

The series is organized by the New Milford Commission on the Arts.

The free concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. at the bandstand on the Village Green.

The lineup will include Profile Reggae, which focuses on a variety of music from the 1950s-90s, as well as the present, July 14; The Joint Chiefs July 21; Feldman and Fox, an acoustic duo that plays a variety of music, from classic rock to modern pop, and from vocal jazz standards to traditional Irish music, Aug. 4; Lucky Bastards, a rock cover band, Aug. 11; Wanda Houston, a professional singer, actress and song stylist who has performed throughout the U.S., Europe and Australia, Aug. 18; and the Demolition Brass Band, which was formed out the musicians’ love for New Orleans music, Aug. 25.

Residents are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs.