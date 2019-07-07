Concert series to start on Green

The Edwin Kinkade Concerts on the Green series in New Milford will kick off July 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the bandstand.

The series, sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts, will feature the Profile Reggae Band July 13, Wanda’s World July 20, The Lucky Bastards Aug. 3, the Jay Willie Blues Band Aug. 10, the Kenn Morr Band Aug. 17 and the Metropolitan Hot Club Aug. 24, all at 7:30 p.m.

Residents are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs.