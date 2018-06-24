Concert series to start in Kent

Kent Park and Recreation will kick off its free “Concerts on the Lawn” series June 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The concerts will be held on the lawn of Kent Town Hall on Kent Green Boulevard.

In case of rain, concerts will be held at the Kent Community House, 93 North Main St.

The series will showcase Heather and Tobias, featuring acoustic music, June 28; The Regulators, whose repertoire consists of roots rock, country and Americana, July 19; The Carlson Family Band July 26; and Joint Chiefs Aug. 2.

Sponsors of the 2018 summer concert series are Kent Barns, Kent Lions Club, Kent Mobil, and The Old Oak Tavern.

Participants are welcome to bring a lawn chair or blanket and picnic dinner.

For more information, call 860-927-1003.