Concert series on Village Green

The Edwin Kinkade Concerts on the Green series in New Milford will feature two more concerts this season.

The free concerts, organized by the New Milford Commission on the Arts, will be at 7:30 p.m. at the bandstand on the Village Green.

The lineup will include Wanda Houston, a professional singer, actress and song stylist who has performed throughout the U.S., Europe and Australia, Aug. 18, and the Demolition Brass Band, which was formed out the musicians’ love for New Orleans music, Aug. 25.

Residents are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs.