Concert series on Village Green

The Edwin Kinkade Concerts on the Green series in New Milford is under way.

The free concerts, organized by the New Milford Commission on the Arts, will be at 7:30 p.m. at the bandstand on the Village Green.

The lineup will includeThe Joint Chiefs July 21; Feldman and Fox, an acoustic duo that plays a variety of music, from classic rock to modern pop, and from vocal jazz standards to traditional Irish music, Aug. 4; Lucky Bastards, a rock cover band, Aug. 11; Wanda Houston, a professional singer, actress and song stylist who has performed throughout the U.S., Europe and Australia, Aug. 18; and the Demolition Brass Band, which was formed out the musicians’ love for New Orleans music, Aug. 25.

Residents are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs.