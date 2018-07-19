The Edwin Kinkade Concerts on the Green series in New Milford is under way.

The free concerts, organized by the New Milford Commission on the Arts, will be at 7:30 p.m. at the bandstand on the Village Green.

The lineup will includeThe Joint Chiefs July 21; Feldman and Fox, an acoustic duo that plays a variety of music, from classic rock to modern pop, and from vocal jazz standards to traditional Irish music, Aug. 4; Lucky Bastards, a rock cover band, Aug. 11; Wanda Houston, a professional singer, actress and song stylist who has performed throughout the U.S., Europe and Australia, Aug. 18; and the Demolition Brass Band, which was formed out the musicians’ love for New Orleans music, Aug. 25.

Residents are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs.