Concert on tap at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present a concert with Big Frank & The Healers July 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Big Frank is a traditional electric and acoustic blues musician known for his powerful vocals and bottleneck slide style.

He has been a fixture in the NYC Tri-State blues scene for decades.

Over the years, Big Frank has opened for such acts as Little Charlie and the Nightcats, Bo Diddley Jr. and Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears.

is playing has been featured on KFFA's renowned King Biscuit Flour Hour.

He has also performed with blues legends Hubert Sumlin and Moose Walker and has been inducted into the New York and the New Jersey Blues Halls of Fame.

The Healers consist of the long serving crack rhythm section Margey Peters on bass and Bill Rankin on drums.

Rounding out the quartet is Mike Smith on amplified and acoustic harp.

Tickets are $20 for JCC members and $25 for non-members.

For information and tickets, call the 9 Route 39 South center at 860-355-8050.