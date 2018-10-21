Concert on tap at Hunt Hill

Hunt Hill Farm Trust in New Milford will present a concert, “Super Session: 3 Musicians and 1 Great Afternoon,” with nationally acclaimed Musicians Munro, Parris & Vitarello Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.

The event is a part of Hunt Hill’s all-day Pumpkin Festival with pumpkin carving, a drumming circle by John Marshall and craft beer by local breweries.

Tickets are $30 and will support scholarships programs offered at Hunt Hill in acting, drawing, painting, songwriting, music performance and cooking. Tickets can be purchased in advance at http://hunthillfarm.org.

Doug Munro is a master musician and guitar virtuoso established veteran of the New York music scene with more than 17 albums; Gil Parris is a Grammy-nominated NYC guitar virtuoso who blends jazz, blues and rock into his own, eclectic sound; and Chris Vitarello, who was inducted into the Blues Hall of fame in 2013, has been a band member, has recorded or shared the stage with many legendary blues artists, and has appeared on more than 30 albums.

Hunt Hill music performances includes opportunities for increased exposure for local artists and musicians through features at open mic night Thursdays, performances, exhibition and special events.

For information, visit the organization’s website or call 860-355-0300.