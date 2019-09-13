Concert of Scottish, Irish music on tap

The First Congregational Church on the Green in Washington will present a free concert celebrating the music of Scotland and Ireland Sept. 15 at 3 p.m.

Before shipping off to Glasgow to get his master's degree in bag pipes at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Jesse Ofgang and Friends will perform a program of traditional and contemporary Celtic music.

The concert will feature Ofgang on uilleann pipes, border pipes and highland pipes, along with several types of whistles.

Guest musicians will include Levon Ofgang on guitar, Gaelic singing by Ilana Ofgang on piano, Naomi Senzer on flute, Beyla Ridky on Celtic harp, Erik Ofgang on bass and Nate Trier with composition and electronics.

A good will offering will be accepted to benefit the church's Green Initiative and Eat With Chrissy's Sustainable Food Truck.

For more information, call the church at 860-868-0569.