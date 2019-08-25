Concerns raised about lack of borrowing for transportation

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Concerns are being raised by Connecticut's municipal leaders about the lack of state borrowing authorizations.

They note the slowdown has affected local repaving and other transportation-related projects.

Lawmakers have yet to finalize the general bonding portion of the state budget. And the State Bond Commission, which ultimately doles out the capital funding, has met twice since Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont took office in January. No meetings have been scheduled yet for the rest of the year.

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities notes that cities and towns are reliant on the state funds and are being forced to cover the cost of repaving and other projects.

A spokesman for the governor says the Bond Commission can release previous unspent allocations for projects without a new bond package in place.