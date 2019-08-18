Computer classes set at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library will offer ongoing hands-on computer classes for those who want to learn the basics of computers.

The computers that will be used were recently donated by Kent Center School.

The first class, which will be held Aug. 21 and again Aug. 24 at 2 p.m., will cover: how to turn a computer on and use the “start” menu, how to log in, what a mouse, cursor, icon and app are, what Wifi is, the difference between a file and a folder, how to get on the internet and what a USB and other plugs are.

Future beginner-level classes will cover right-click vs. left click; name, save, and “navigate” to find files; how to use a thumb drive; how to do a search with Google and other offerings; how to find and download items such as tax forms; cut, copy and past; how to be more secure online and learn internet safety; and what a browser is and what to use.

More intermediate classes will eventually cover Microsoft Office, showing patrons how to create resumes and business files, and prepare for work in an office. We’ll cover: Word (writing), Excel (spreadsheets), Powerpoint (slide shows), Publisher (invitations, graphics).

For more information and RSVP, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.