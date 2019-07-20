Comptroller wants to workers to seek best care at low price

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State Comptroller Kevin Lembo is working to create a system of hospitals and other health care providers where state employees, retirees and their families can obtain the best possible care at the most fair price.

The Democrat predicts his proposed network of Centers of Excellence will ultimately save the state money.

Lembo has issued a request for proposals, seeking a third-party administrator to help participants in the state's health insurance plan obtain medical care at a Center of Excellence that has demonstrated it can provide high-quality procedures, elective surgeries or screenings at a lower cost. Services would include joint replacement, women's health and maternity, certain cancer surgeries and treatment, cardiac treatment and bariatric surgery.

About 200,000 working and retired state employees and their families participate in the state's health plan.