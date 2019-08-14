Complaint filed against ICE over man detained at courthouse

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Attorneys working with the American Civil Liberties Union have filed a complaint against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, demanding the agency pay $100,000 for briefly detaining a U.S. citizen outside the Washington County Courthouse.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Isidro Tafolla and his wife were leaving the courthouse Sept. 18, 2017, when six plainclothes ICE officers boxed in the couple's truck and questioned him.

In the complaint filed Monday, ACLU attorneys say the officers used an "aggressive, demanding demeanor," refusing to identify as ICE and showing the couple a mugshot that didn't resemble Tafolla.

ICE spokeswoman Elizabeth Godfrey said afterward that the officers handled themselves with professionalism and treated Tafolla with respect.

The filmed incident provoked an outcry from members of Oregon's congressional delegation, two of whom pushed for an investigation and asked that the agency apologize.

ICE declined to comment specifically on the filing.