Competing proposals could dictate sports betting in Ohio

FILE - In this March 4, 2013 file photo, patrons fill the gaming floor at Horseshoe Casino Cincinnati after it opened to the public in Cincinnati.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's lawmakers will spend the coming months debating the future and shape of sports betting in the state.

Two competing proposals have been proposed in the Legislature within recent weeks that would legalize wagering on sports.

Among the details to be worked out are where bets could be made in-person and how the money from taxes on wagers would be spent.

One big difference is who would oversee all of it.

One of the proposals would put sports betting in the hands of the state's commission that oversees casinos. Another plan calls for putting the lottery commission in charge.

Both plans include allowing in-person betting at the state's casinos and racinos.