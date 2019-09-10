Company to create more than 60 jobs with $9.5M expansion

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — An industrial design company based in South Carolina that manufactures products such as gun barrels has expanded by adding a new location.

The South Carolina Department of Commerce said in a news release Tuesday that DC Machine has purchased a building in Summerville. The company's $9.5 million investment is expected to create 63 new jobs. The 61,000 square foot (5,700 square meter) facility is expected to be operational by Sept. 30.

The Post and Courier reports DC Machine was established 15 years ago. The company invested $5.3 million in 2015 which added 17,000 square feet (1,600 square meters) and 17 jobs at a different site in Summerville.