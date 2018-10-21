Company to begin construction on large onshore wind farm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A company says it's beginning construction on what will be the onshore wind farm with the most operational capacity in the state.

Green Development, LLC, is building a seven-turbine wind farm in Johnston, Rhode Island.

It says its turbines, at 3 megawatts each, will be fully operational by the year's end, for 21 megawatts.

Green Development says it also owns 10 turbines in Coventry, but they're 1.5 megawatt each, for a capacity of 15 megawatts.

The North Kingstown-based company says it's dedicated to creating "green jobs and green energy."

The Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources says other onshore turbines are located in Portsmouth, Narragansett, Warwick, Providence and North Kingstown.

The office says Providence has a three-turbine wind farm and the other municipalities have either one or two turbines.