Company fined $200K over water treatment problems

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina regulators have fined a company nearly $200,000 over problems with water treatment systems designed to stop contaminated wastewater from reaching the Cape Fear River, the primary drinking water source for an estimated 350,000 downstream residents.

The state Department of Environmental Quality says The Chemours Co. isn’t keeping manmade “forever chemicals” out of the river, the StarNews of Wilmington reports. The fines imposed Wednesday were for violations related to the company’s failure to properly construct and install water treatment measures at its Fayetteville Works plant, according to the newspaper.