Commuter train clips rig at crossing; no injuries reported

LITTLETON, Mass. (AP) — No injuries have been reported after a commuter train struck a tractor-trailer at a rail crossing in Littleton.

A spokesman for Keolis, which operates the commuter rail system for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, said the incident occurred late Monday morning at the Foster Street crossing.

Spokesman Tory Mazzola says Train 407, which was traveling outbound on the Fitchburg line, made contact with the rear end of the tractor trailer.

Mazzola says passengers were being transferred to another train to complete their trip.

He says the train was likely moving slowly at the time and did not appear to derail or sustain any serious damage. A Keolis team is on site making assessments.

Police urged motorists to avoid the area.