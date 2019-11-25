Lee Piano Studio in New Milford recently presented its ninth annual benefit concert for the New Milford Food Bank. The Nov. 17 concert was held at Valley Presbyterian Church in Brookfield. The event was a celebration of piano music for four to six hands. Non-perishable food was collected in lieu of admission. Participating pianists included, from left to right, in front, Ethan Michaux of Sherman, Lian and Laila Illescas of Brookfield; second row, Ryan Yadav, Meaghan Breese and Eliana Quigley New Milford, Trenton Tseng of Brookfield, and Violet Boothby and Tate Boothby of New Milford; and third row, April Li, Emma Harvison, Emma Boothby, Diya Sukumaran Lorelai Lee Swanek and Katrina Wang of New Milford, Jack Buccholz of Bridgewater and Adam Zimmitti of New Milford. The benefit concert is part of Lee Piano Studio’s Community Service Concert Series. Organizations who wish to be included in the community concert series should contact Roxane Lee, director of Lee Piano Studio, at leepianostudio.com.