Community news: Women's Club of New Milford, United Way holding Thanksgiving event, more

Women’s Club of New Milford, United Way holding “Operation Thanksgiving”
On Nov. 6, the Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford and the United Way of Western Connecticut will hold “Operation Thanksgiving,” (a food drive). Donations will be collected on the New Milford Green from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Each year, the two organizations provide a complete Thanksgiving meal for approximately 250 families in New Milford. Each person is asked to bring nonperishable items to help stuff the bandstand. Needed items are pie fillings, canned sweet potatoes/yams, cranberry sauce, creamed soups, canned vegetables, stuffing, chicken broth and turkey gravy. Frozen turkeys are accepted. Masks will be required at the donation drop off. Monetary donations are also accepted and will be used towards the purchase of a turkey for each family. For a complete list of items needed or to donate virtually, visit wcgnm.com/thanksgiving-baskets/.