Community news: Women's Club of New Milford, United Way holding Thanksgiving event, more

Women’s Club of New Milford, United Way holding “Operation Thanksgiving”

On Nov. 6, the Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford and the United Way of Western Connecticut will hold “Operation Thanksgiving,” (a food drive). Donations will be collected on the New Milford Green from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Each year, the two organizations provide a complete Thanksgiving meal for approximately 250 families in New Milford. Each person is asked to bring nonperishable items to help stuff the bandstand. Needed items are pie fillings, canned sweet potatoes/yams, cranberry sauce, creamed soups, canned vegetables, stuffing, chicken broth and turkey gravy. Frozen turkeys are accepted. Masks will be required at the donation drop off. Monetary donations are also accepted and will be used towards the purchase of a turkey for each family. For a complete list of items needed or to donate virtually, visit wcgnm.com/thanksgiving-baskets/.

Salem Covenant Church in Washington Depot hosts women’s gathering

The event will be Oct. 30, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This year's theme is "Rest for the Weary" and will feature four speakers from around New England. There will be speakers, musicians, door prizes, mid-day refreshments, and a light lunch offered. The event is free. To register, please visit salemcovenantchurch.com to download the form or call 860-868-2794.

Sherman Artists group participates in Sherman Artists Open Studio

The event is Dec. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They are looking for artists that have a studio or may want to show in a Sherman location.

For more information, contact Linda Hubbard at LindaTHubbard@gmail.com or Lisa Hickey at lisa@carondesigns.com.

The deadline to join the Sherman Artist Open Studio is Oct. 29. A group meeting is scheduled via the Sherman Library on Zoom on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. To register, email: SLprograms@biblio.or

email Laura Neminski at laura@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org or call 203-947-1968.

Judy Black Memorial Park, Gardens in Washington features artist exhibit

The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens presents “Fifty Years & Counting,” an exhibit featuring artists Judy Jackson and Elizabeth MacDonald, on display through Nov.14.

Jackson founded the collective Tribeca Potters 30 years ago in the Lower East Side; the studio has since relocated to Queens.

MacDonald, a resident of Bridgewater since 1970, utilizes clay as her primary medium. Her pieces have been featured in hotels, medical centers, large corporations, and private homes.

For more information, email info@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.

Sherman Historical Society’s 2021 Gloria Thorne Scholarship awarded to three

To qualify, the applicant must spend time volunteering at the Sherman Historical Society. Madison Devine, Eloise Berlandi and Cassidy Ranno have worked at the SHS early dismissal day programs that meant the girls gathering a plethora of first-through fourth-graders outside the Sherman School office and, along with SHS volunteers, leading them to Northrop House. After lunch, the children were divided into three groups with one of the girls guiding their charges through three different stations. During the SHS History Camp in 2019 with Sue Moga, they did a full week of more in-depth education and hands-on activities.

Washington: Guest lecturer to present history of Western New England Marble Industry

The event, on Zoom Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m, is called “Reflections on the Marble Corridor of Western New England” with historian William Hosley. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this free virtual guest lecture. Visit gunnlibrary.org/gunn-museum/upcoming-programs/ to register.

As early as the 1780s, western New England stonecutters, discovering high quality marble in the Litchfield Hills, the Berkshires, and Vermont, soon began exporting artfully finished products to points south and beyond, a release said. At its height, the marble industry along the Taconic Range (today’s Route 7 corridor) was a bee hive providing thousands of monument, gravestones and architectural features to buildings, cemeteries and town squares. Rutland, Vermont; Pittsfield, Massachusetts; and the village of Marbledale in Washington were economically transformed by the stonecutting industry. Many other locales had smaller quarries, different materials and locally-grown products they were known for. The products they made were varied, artistic, and sophisticated, the release said.

William Hosley is a cultural resource development and marketing consultant, social media expert, historian, writer, and photographer. He has studied, lectured and advised museums and heritage destinations around the country. Bill has also served as a content specialist for PBS, BBC and CPTV film documentaries. For more information, visit gunnmuseum.org, call 860-868-7756 or email info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org.

Warren Historical Society holds annual meeting and historic brick school visit

The Warren Historical Society will hold its annual meeting at the Warren Town Hall lower level conference room Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. A business meeting and brief update on the restoration of Warren’s Brick School will be followed by a reception at the Brick School. Built in 1784, the Brick School had the longest record of continuous operation in the State of Connecticut. The restoration project has received grant funding from state and local sources and is entering its next phase. Refreshments will be served. For further information, please contact Historical Society Curator Heather Forstmann at warrenhistorian@outlook.com.

Bridgewater: Flutest, lecturer to perform at Burnham Library

Join renowned flutist and lecturer Galen Abdur-Razzaq of Flute Juice Productions as he presents Women in Jazz Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. on Zoom. The contributions of women including Bessie Smith, Valaida Snow, Mildred Bailey, Mary Lou Williams, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Sarah Vaughn will be discussed. The program begins with a live performance by jazz musician Galen, followed by a presentation highlighting the particulars of these artists’ personal lives, their ability to read music, perform and survive in a time when jazz was considered a man’s world. It also covers the full spectrum of years, genre, recordings, and recognized achievements. There will be an intermingling of live performances by Galen and an opportunity to ask questions. Learn more about Galen at flutejuice.net. To register for this free program, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org orcall the Burnham Library at 860-354-6937. For more information, visit www.burnhamlibrary.org.

Roxbury Congregational Church hosts chili-to-go dinner

The Roxbury Congregational Church is serving a take-out chili dinner Nov. 6 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The meal includes beef or vegetarian chili, coleslaw, cornbread and a brownie. All food is being prepared by The Market CT (Northville and Bantam markets) except for the brownies, which will be baked by the church. The cost is $15 per meal. The chili will be hot and all food will be packaged and ready to pick up at the church, at 24 Church St. (Rt. 317) in Roxbury. Pay for meals online. For more information, call 860-355-1978 or Charlie Staufffacher at 860- 488-0162.

Sherman Library to host Mark Twain and the supernatural

The Sherman Library will be offering a special program on Mark Twain and the Supernatural presented by Jason Scappaticci Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Known best today for his frank observations on society, Twain also lived during a spiritualism craze in the United States. Throughout his life, he took an interest in the spirit world by attending seances, visiting with palm readers, and meetings with mediums. Presenter Jason Scappaticci will enlighten attendees with this talk about of one of America’s most beloved authors. Scappaticci is the associate dean of Student Affairs at Capital Community College. He earned a B.A. in history from Utica College and an M.A. in American studies from Trinity College in Hartford. This program is free. For more information and to register, contact SLprograms@biblio.org.

Sherman Library, Great Hollow Photographers Club offering “Traveling with your camera”

The program is presented on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. This is a remote program via Zoom. Photographer Susan Locke will take program attendees on a journey to varied locales through images. She will discuss the many tours and workshops available for those who like to explore the world through a lens. Locke recently retired from Baruch College, where she was a professor of psychology. She has participated in numerous photo workshops and tours around the world. This program is free. For more information and to register, email SLprograms@biblio.org.

New Milford Public Library youth hosts events

Here are November NMPL YA events for grades 6-12. Most events are in person at the Marsh Parish House. To RSVP for all programs, please email Amy Berkun at aberkun@biblio.org.

· Make a Book Nook! Come to this two-hour workshop to make book nooks on Nov. 12 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Snacks served.

· Natural Tools—Learn about essential oils and their benefits on Nov. 19 from 4-5 p.m. Every participant receives two oils—one of doTerra’s Sleep & Calming and one of doTerra’s Energy & Focus.

· Dungeons & Dragons meets two times this month on Zoom, Nov. 1 and 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Zoom.

· Game On: Games & Chess Club is Nov. 9 from 6:30-8 p.m.

· Write Stuff is Nov. 17 from 4-5:30 p.m.

· Graphic Novels Book Club is Nov. 21 from 3-4 p.m.

House of Books in Kent features publisher Otto Penzler

The House of Books event in Kent on Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. will feature legendary publisher Otto Penzler and “Just Thieves” author Gregory Galloway of West Cornwall discussing Noir crime fiction.