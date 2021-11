Washington Art Association, Gallery presents “That Certain Shade of Christmas”

The annual 2021 Holiday Gift Show event chair and interior designer Bruce Glickman, along with designer Betsey Netsler, are putting their design expertise into curating an unusual, unexpected and one-of-a-kind holiday shopping experience, where color, décor, and gifts have shifted, faded and evolved, a press release said.

The sale will include online shopping access for select pieces, including jewelry in copper, silver and Italian Murano glass beads, functional and sculptural ceramics, exquisite one-of-a-kind cards, beeswax and soy candles, hand turned and carved wooden gifts and artowork. The show is open Nov. 26 to Dec. 24 (until 3 p.m.)

Sherman Library hosts open studio show

Thirteen local Sherman artists are participating in the Sherman Open Studio Tour Dec. 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Painters, photographers, mixed media, jewelers, fused glass, and fabric artists will open their home studios or participate in pop-up studios. There will be guides and signs available. For more information, visit carondesigns.com/sherman-artists.

The Sherman Artists group held a first meeting on Oct. 22 via the Sherman Library Zoom and agreed on our first activity, an Open Studio Tour, the first weekend in December.

There are six artists in home studios and seven in pop-up studios at the Sherman Senior Center, the Sherman Town Hall Meeting Room, the Sacred Grounds Coffee Roasters, and Hair by Susi. The Sherman Artists Open Studio Guide is a brochure containing a map, directions, contact information, an overview with images of each participant's artwork and our sponsors. The brochure will be available at various Sherman locations, the Sherman Library, the Sherman Old Store, American Pie, the White Silo Winery, Happy Rainbows and more.

Samples of each artist's work will be in a Sherman Library Open Studio Show through Jan. 5, 2022. Stop by to see the artwork and pick up a guide.

Sherman is the home of many talented artists — some new, some well-known, and a wide range of talents. This is an opportunity to meet some artists, learn about their techniques and their passions.

KMR Arts book signing: Kali Limited Edition

The book signing is by Len Prince, Brian Wallis and Matt Tyrnauer on Dec. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Kali was a pioneer of alternative photography. She coined the term Artography to describe her painterly photographs, trademarking the name around 1967. Kali's lost archive spans five decades and contains three bodies of work — Portraits and Landscapes, Polaroids, and Outer Space, a press release said.

KMR is at 2 Titus Road, Washington Depot.

Call 860-868-7588 or visit info@kmrarts.com or kmrarts.com.

Roxbury library to exhibit “Conversations With Nature”

“Conversations with Nature,” an exhibit and sale of works by seven area artists at the Minor Memorial Library, 23 South Street, Roxbury opens Dec. 18.

The show will continue during regular library hours through Jan. 29, except when the Community Room is in use for a special library program. For hours, visit minormemoriallibrary.org. The library is following CDC guidance on masks and distancing.

The exhibit displays the creativity of artists Ruth Jaffe, Elizabeth MacDonald, Didier Malaquin, Rebecca Rosow, Jim Stanton, Phil Stone, and Joan Stracks.

The artists explore nature in its many forms and dialects, offering the viewer a wide selection of perspectives. Minor Memorial Library is handicapped-accessible. Call the library at 860- 350-2181 for information and directions.

H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut’s 3 day tack sale: Washington

The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines (H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut), now celebrating their 40th year, will hold a 3 Day Tack Sale Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., to benefit their many rescues and to help with feed, veterinary and farrier costs. Any saddle over $200 is $25 off, and over $300 is $50.00 off. Buy two winter blankets, and save $5. There are new and lightly used saddles, both English and Western, bridles, various weight blankets, saddle pads, chaps, boots and helmets . . . all sold at a portion of their original cost.

H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut is a nonprofit organization established in 1981, that moved to its permanent home on Wilbur Road, Washington, in 1995. Staffed by a dedicated team of volunteers, H.O.R.S.E. has saved over 700 horses and maintains an ongoing commitment to educating the public regarding horse care, a release said. H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut receives no town, state or federal funding. Funds are raised through memberships, sponsorships, charitable contributions, and fundraising activities such as Tack Sales. All donations go directly to the horses. H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut is located at 43 Wilbur Road, Washington. To make a donation, visit horseofct.org or call 860-868-1960.

KML presents work by local artist Sergio Villaschi

Local artist Sergio Villaschi will have artwork displayed in Kent Memorial Library’s gallery beginning Nov. 1 through the end of December in an exhibit titled Light, Color & Texture Revisited. There will be a special opportunity to tour the exhibition with the artist from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 11.

Kent Memorial Library is at 32 North Main Street. For more information, calln 860-927-3761 or visit Kentmemoriallibrary.org.

Kent: St. Andrew’s Messiah Sing-in

St. Andrew’s Music in the Nave series presents its tenth annual performance of Handel’s Messiah with James Sinclair conducting the Sherman Chamber Ensemble. The event will be Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Parish, 1 Main St. (corner of Rtes. 7 and 341), Kent. Tickets are $20 by visiting https://bit.ly/messiah10 and the door. Students can get in for free.

Audience members may sing the choral parts and will be provided scores. George Frederic Handel’s Messiah, a work for voices and orchestra, premiered in Dublin premiere in 1742. This performance will consist of the Nativity-centered Part One and the celebrated Hallelujah Chorus. Jordan Rose Lee (soprano), Laura Evans (mezzo), Doug Schmolze (tenor), and Joseph McDonough (bass-baritone) are the vocal soloists; Laurel Larsen plays organ. For more information, call 860-927-3486, email st.andrew.kent@snet.net, or visit www.standrewskentct.org/mitn.html.

YardScapes Landscape Professionals held their 10th Annual Fall Day of Service in New Milford

On Nov. 6, the business provided fall clean-ups at The Children’s Center, Nathan Taylor House, Pratt Nature Center, St. John’s Episcopal Church, and Village Center for the Arts.

Over two dozen employees as well as several friends and business associates met at YardScapes’ headquarters for the kick-off of their annual Fall Rake & Bake Day of Service event. The morning began with coffee and donuts followed by a quick event history and its importance from founder Shayne Newman.

Volunteers then received their assignment for the day and loaded up the trucks with the necessary equipment. At 9 a.m. sharp, the teams headed to their assigned nonprofit to perform the clean-up by clearing leaves, pulling weeds, cutting back flowerbeds and removing all the debris. One small group even helped assemble a yurt. After all work was performed, the volunteers then met back at YardScapes for a cookout.

Program on Blacksmithing set for November 27 at Roxbury’s Mine Hill Preserve

Join the Roxbury Land Trust Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. for the annual Dave Beglan Memorial Program at Mine Hill Preserve during Thanksgiving weekend. Historian and blacksmith Skip Kern will discuss the role of the blacksmith during the Industrial Revolution, the heyday of the mines at Mine Hill, a release said. Additionally, Kern will explore blacksmiths’ contribution to the railroad as it relates to the nearby Shepaug Railroad.

The group will meet in the Mine Hill Preserve parking lot. Please wear appropriate shoes for a short walk. Inclement weather will cancel the event. Please register by emailing barbara@roxburylandtrust.org or calling the Land Trust office at 860-250-4148.

Kern, with over 35 years of experience as a smith, specializes in 18th and 19th century blacksmithing and currently interprets the craft through on-site demonstrations at the Wilton Historical Society. His past affiliations include the CT Antique Machinery Association in Kent and Boothe Memorial Park in Stratford. For more information, visit roxburylandtrust.org.

Kent: Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy announces annual meeting

Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy (NCLC) will hold its annual meeting Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. on Zoom. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature a year-in-review and special presentation: Seizing the Moment -The Benefits of Conservation in a Warming World.

Natural lands and waters are essential for a healthy environment, healthy people, and a healthy planet, a release said. NCLC’s staff will share how they are using the latest science to prioritize conservation acquisitions, moving rapidly to protect new lands now, and taking bold, local action to address the challenges of global climate change.

The event will conclude with a question-and-answer session to answer questions about conservation in your community. To register, visit ctland.org. For questions: email events@ctland.org.

New Milford library has adjusted hours for the holidays

New Milford Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24. The library will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, and will also be closed Friday, Nov. 26. Regular hours will resume Monday, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m. Outside book drops will close on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. and will reopen Monday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. For information, call the library at 860-355-1191, ext 2.

New Milford gallery holds holiday ornament dot painting workshop, Deck the Halls show

On Nov. 28, Gallery 25 Member Faith Vicinanza will be doing a “Holiday Ornament” workshop using the Dot Painting Technique at the gallery at 10 a.m. and again at 12:30 p.m. Participants will create their own hand painted holiday ornament while learning the basics of dot painting using quick drying acrylic paint and a variety of dotting tools. The Gallery is located in the old Historic New Milford Train Station at 11 Railroad St. in New Milford. For more information, visit Gallery25CT.com.

The workshop will provide a wood ornament cutout, paint, instruction, and practice paper. Dotting tools will be on loan for the workshop. Handouts provided will include information about technique and tools. The cost of the workshop with materials is $15. Age is age 8-plus. There is a maximum per class of 10 participants, so please contact Faith at 203-417-3678 to sign up by Nov. 24.

Faith Vicinanza is a widely published poet, author, creative writing teacher, nature photographer, competitive ballroom dancer, artist (acrylics, oil, and mosaic work), gardener and by day she works as a cybersecurity professional for an international securities exchange company. Dot painting takes time, is very meditative and focused, a release said.

The defining criterion for a dot painting is the technique itself - repeated imprints of a paint covered brush, dotting stick or other implement onto the painting surface and in doing so, there are recognizable dot marks on the painting surface.

Gallery 25 members are displaying a new show, “Deck the Halls,” with new paintings, photographs, jewelry, glass, pottery, woodworking and cards ranging from contemporary to traditional including local scenes. Visit the gallery to see all the member artists talents from Nov. 19 to Jan. 8.

For more information about the Gallery 25 and this event, visit gallery25ct.com or email Gallery25newmilfordct @gmail.com.

Gunn museum in Washington: Guest lecturer to present on history of theater

On Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom, the there will be a presentation on “Raising the Curtain: A History of Theater in Washington” with Sarah Griswold, former curator of the Gunn Historical Museum. This program is being co-sponsored by the Gunn Historical Museum and The Dramalites. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this free virtual program. Visit the museum's registration page to sign up: gunnlibrary.org/gunnmuseum/upcoming-programs/.

This lecture will explore the many ways in which Washington residents enjoyed, performed in, and learned from the performances of plays and other entertainments from the mid-19th century to the present day. Theater in Washington at times confronted social norms and traditions, and at other times celebrated them, a release said.

A graduate of the Wykeham Rise School as an art major back in what she calls the school's Golden Age, Griswold is an independent consultant and mentor to cultural and nonprofit organizations throughout Connecticut. For more information visit gunnmuseum.org or contact the Gunn Historical Museum at 860-868-7756 or by emailing info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org.