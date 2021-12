The following announcements and events are taking place in the New Milford area:

New Milford author, fitness coach, launching memoir

Local author, fitness professional, and mental health advocate Valerie J. Walsh will have a launch of her memoir, “Shattered to the Core.”

This free event will be held Jan. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at 19 Main in New Milford. A portion of the proceeds from the book sales will go NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). There is no need for RSVP for this community event. Light refreshments will be served and a cash bar will be available.

For more information or to purchase a copy of the book, visit valeriejwalshauthor.com.

Community theater group of Washington presents historic reading in Bridgewater

The reading will be at the Burnham Library in Bridgewater, Dec 18 at 1:30 p.m. Readings of short stories, interviews, essays and poetry from members of the “Vicious Circle” will explore the troubles, aspirations and expectations of what life was meant to be, merely a century ago, a release said. Community organizations are welcome to contact Dramalites President Doug Winkel at dramalites.dwinkel@mail.com, to arrange for an afternoon of humor, wit and wisdom from not so long ago, a release said. The "Vicious Circle" is of the Algonquin Hotel Round Table from the 1920's.

Washington Art Association, Gallery presents “That Certain Shade of Christmas”

The show is open to Dec. 24 until 3 p.m.

The annual 2021 Holiday Gift Show includes online shopping access for select pieces including jewelry in copper, silver and Italian Murano glass beads, functional and sculptural ceramics, exquisite one-of-a-kind cards, beeswax and soy candles, hand turned and carved wooden gifts and artowork.

Roxbury library to exhibit “Conversations With Nature”

“Conversations with Nature,” an exhibit and sale of works by seven area artists at the Minor Memorial Library, 23 South Street, Roxbury will continue during regular library hours through Jan. 29, except when the Community Room is in use for a special library program. For hours, visit minormemoriallibrary.org. The library is following CDC guidance on masks and distancing.

The exhibit displays the creativity of artists Ruth Jaffe, Elizabeth MacDonald, Didier Malaquin, Rebecca Rosow, Jim Stanton, Phil Stone, and Joan Stracks.

The artists explore nature in its many forms and dialects, offering the viewer a wide selection of perspectives. Minor Memorial Library is handicapped-accessible. Call the library at 860- 350-2181 for information and directions.

KML presents work by local artist Sergio Villaschi

Local artist Sergio Villaschi will have artwork displayed in Kent Memorial Library’s gallery through the end of December in an exhibit titled Light, Color & Texture Revisited. There will be a special opportunity to tour the exhibition with the artist from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 11.

Kent Memorial Library is at 32 North Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761 or visit Kentmemoriallibrary.org.

Kent: St. Andrew’s Messiah sing-in

St. Andrew’s Music in the Nave series presents its tenth annual performance of Handel’s Messiah with James Sinclair conducting the Sherman Chamber Ensemble. The event will be Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Parish, 1 Main St. (corner of Rtes. 7 and 341), Kent. Tickets are $20 by visiting https://bit.ly/messiah10 and the door. Students can get in for free.

Audience members may sing the choral parts and will be provided scores. George Frederic Handel’s Messiah, a work for voices and orchestra, premiered in Dublin premiere in 1742. This performance will consist of the Nativity-centered Part One and the celebrated Hallelujah Chorus. For more information, call 860-927-3486, email st.andrew.kent@snet.net, or visit standrewskentct.org/mitn.html.

New Milford: Gallery 25 displaying “Deck the Halls” show

Gallery 25 members are displaying a new show, “Deck the Halls,” with new paintings, photographs, jewelry, glass, pottery, woodworking and cards ranging from contemporary to traditional including local scenes. Visit the gallery to see all the member artists talents through Jan. 8. For more information about the Gallery 25 and this event, visit gallery25ct.com or email Gallery25newmilfordct @gmail.com.

Gunn museum in Washington: Guest lecturer to present on history of theater

On Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom, the there will be a presentation on “Raising the Curtain: A History of Theater in Washington” with Sarah Griswold, former curator of the Gunn Historical Museum. This program is being co-sponsored by the Gunn Historical Museum and The Dramalites. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this free virtual program. Visit the museum's registration page to sign up: gunnlibrary.org/gunnmuseum/upcoming-programs/.

This lecture will explore the many ways in which Washington residents enjoyed, performed in, and learned from the performances of plays and other entertainments from the mid-19th century to the present day. Theater in Washington at times confronted social norms and traditions, and at other times celebrated them, a release said.

For more information visit gunnmuseum.org or contact the Gunn Historical Museum at 860-868-7756 or by emailing info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org.

Kent: Filmmaker to host camp weekend in September

From Sept. 9 to 12, 2022, Director John Waters will return to Club Getaway in Kent this fall to host his 5th annual Camp John Waters. This sleepaway adult camp experience is on 300-acres.

There will be a costume contest judged by John Waters, dance parties, a John Waters Movie Marathon, Hairspray Karaoke, Bloody Mary Bingo, Campfire & S’mores, photo opportunities with John, Camper Swap Meet, Baltimore Bar Hike, and Bobbing For Hotdogs. Othere activities include Paint & Sip, swimming, trapeze, zip lining, hiking, and biking. Sales will be open Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. on campjohnwaters.com. Proof of vaccination is required to attend and a complete COVID-19 safety guide can be found at https://fun.clubgetaway.com/safeplaybook.For more information, visit clubgetaway.com.

Bridgewater Hilltop Center — hours and crafts

The center will be closed on Dec. 24 and 31 in observance of Christmas and New Years.

Christmas luncheon: Dec.16 at 12:30 p.m.. Prior to lunch, there will be a holiday reading at noon by Carl Dill. There will be a sing along with music by Jim Moker and the Walking Fish Band.

Washington Coalition for Jewish Life to host Zoom program “Language of Thieves”

The Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life (GWCJL) will host Professor Martin Puchner of Harvard University in a Zoom program Dec. 12 at 10am, titled “Language of Thieves,” which probes the meaning of language and how words can both destroy and rebuild community.

The Coalition invites anyone interested in attending to call 860-868-2434 or email jewishlifect@gmail.com for additional information and to obtain the Zoom link.

In the 1970s, during his childhood in Germany, Puchner learned about Rotwelsch, the underground coded language of Central Europe, whose use facilitated survival for people in flight and others in desperate straits, a release said. His research into Rotwelsch’s history revealed surprises in Puchner’s own family history, including his grandfather’s connection to the Nazis. Puchner, currently the Byron and Anita Wien professor of English and Comparative Literature at Harvard, has written numerous best-selling books, including The Norton Anthology of World Literature and The Written World. He has received a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Cullman Fellowship, the Berlin Prize and the Massachusetts Book Award. For additional information, email Silky Berger jewishlifect@gmail.com.

New Milford Public Library continuing “Rustic and Handmade,” an adult winter craft series

The series will continue during December. The craft for Dec.16 will be Sticks and Cones and Berries, oh my! All programs will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Congregational Church Marsh Parish House. Space is limited. Registration is required. Masks are required. For more information, call the library at 860-355-1191, Ext. 2.

H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut in Washington holding Christmas open house

The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines (H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut), now celebrating their 40th year, will hold its annual Christmas Open House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a snow date of Sunday.

Starting at 10 a.m., there will be hourly tours to meet the many horses, a silent auction with many items such as toys and horse accessories.

A bake sale will offer tables filled with a variety of home baked goods from cakes to cookies.

Other great gift options include OMI jewelry, horsey stuffed animals, wreaths, and handmade scarves and hats. We also have special offerings of a Prai gift basket filled with skin care products and assorted gift baskets filled with goodies from local shops. All purchases go directly toward helping to care for the many horses. The tack shop also has items.

A few items are Wintec Isabell Werth dressage saddles, one in almost new condition. For Western riders, there is a Gopher trail saddle and a Travis Bohannon roping saddle, both in excellent condition. There is a huge variety of other saddles, bridles, blankets, boots, helmets, grooming equipment and new and used equine clothing. There is also a sponorship program that includes four visits a month where people can groom, spend time with, and hand-walk the horse for $50. For more information, horseofct.org or call 860-868-1960.

Author talk & Greek mythology poetry reading at Washington library

The event will be Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. with poet Susan A. Katz, author of “The Limits of Light,” at The Gunn Memorial Library, 5 Wykeham Road, Washington. The program will be offered in-person or potentially via Zoom, weather and COVID-dependent. There is free admission. Katz, a resident of Washington, will read from her recently-published book “The Limits of Light,” a collection of narrative poems which explore how the tales of Greek mythology compare to the challenges, and failures, of contemporary life. Face masks and preregistration are requested by calling 860-868-7586 or visiting gunnlibrary.org/programs. For information on Katz visit https://poetladykatz.com.

New Milford observatory hosts Second Saturday Stars

There will be a Free Star Party, Dec. 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the McCarthy Observatory located behind New Milford High School.

Masks are required.

Washington: Byrde + the b featuring contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller

New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller will have his work on exhibit through March 26, 2022. Miller works in oils on canvas in combination with images inspired by nature. He works in a series of paintings, usually working on from two to three at a time.

Fro more information, visit byrdeandtheb.com.

Byrde + the b is at 10 Titus Road, Washington.

Washington Republican Town Committee holiday social

The Washington Republican Town Committee (RTC) will host a holiday social Dec.14, from 6-8 p.m. at the Legion Hall in Washington Depot. Enjoy some wine and cheese and conversation with fellow Republicans.

State Sen. Eric Berthel and State Rep. Cindy Harrison will be in attendance. Ben Proto, the current chairman of the CT Republican Party, has also been invited. The committee is actively seeking new members that desire Republican values and ideas in the community, a release said. This event is a great opportunity to learn more about the RTC and its goals for the future. Celebrate the holidays, relax, and enjoy food, drink and conversation. To learn more about the Washington Republican Town Committee or the event, please visit www.washingtonrtc.org.

Washington Home Care offering medical equipment donations, care fulfullments

Sara Guillemette, the founder of Washington Home Care LLC, marks the second anniversary of having opened on Dec. 21, 2019.

As the COVID-19 global crisis continues, Washington Home Care has multiplied its ambitions to serve the varying needs of 63 families throughout northwest Connecticut. Guillemette has been recognized as a community resource for matching durable medical equipment donations to local people with care needs, a release said.

Established by Washington resident Guillemette, Washington Home Care is a registry model whereby caregivers are hired by individuals, families, or legal healthcare representatives for private in-home medical care. The agency’s vetted caregivers range from non-certified homemaker-companions to certified nurse assistants, certified home health aides, and certified personal care attendants.

Significant anonymous donations we have posted on local area social media sites ranging from a prototype hospital bed valued at $18k+; unopened cases of disposable undergarments and underpads to 5-gallon industrial bins of hand sanitizers; foldable, collapsible, transportable ramp systems; stand-up lifts; lift-assist recliners; chair lifts and transfer chairs; sit-to-stand lifts; and cross trainer bikes.”

Via an anonymous donation, a high-tech prototype hospital bed was delivered to the home of a Centenarian.

To learn more and to connect with Washington Home Care LLC, visit WashingtonCTHomeCare.com, call 203-577-8979 or write to PO Box 1244, Washington, CT 06793-9991.

Tree of warmth returns to New Milford Town Hall

This holiday season, the Christmas tree in the front entry of Town Hall will be decorated with care and support from the New Milford community, a release said.

Mayor Pete Bass asked that the tree be decorated with hats, mittens and scarves. In addition to store bought items, many very talented local knitters and crocheters donate their hand-made creations. The hats, scarves and mittens, will then be brought to the New Milford Social Services Office to be distributed to families in need during the upcoming cold months of winter. Hats, scarves and mittens can be dropped off at the mayor’s office during business hours.

In addition, the mayor’s Office is accepting check or cash donations for the Community Fuel Bank of New Milford and checks/cash or non-perishable food items for the New Milford Food Bank. Checks can be made out to the Community Fuel Bank of New Milford and the New Milford Food Bank respectively. These can also be dropped off at the mayor’s office during business hours.