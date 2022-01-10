Community news: New Milford library offering young adult programs, more

The following announcements and events are taking place in the New Milford area:

New Milford Public Library is offering the followng young adult programs:

Build the YA/Teen Library—Help is needed to build the new YA/Teen Library at Pettibone Community Center on Jan. 22 from noon to 3 p.m.

Chinese New Year party—Celebrate January 31 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Dungeons & Dragons Jan. 17 on Zoom from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Graphic Novels Book Club is Jan. 16 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House.

Write Stuff is Jan. 20 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House.

To RSVP for all programs, email Amy Berkun at aberkun@biblio.org.

Roxbury Board of Selectmen to hold public forum on cannabis legislation

Roxbury will hold a public forum Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. on Zoom regarding the recently passed cannabis legislation.

The Board is seeking input from residents on the commercial sales of cannabis, the commercial production of cannabis and the use of cannabis on public property in Roxbury. Interested persons can access information for the Zoom link to the Public Forum by going to the Town of Roxbury’s website at: www.roxburyct.com.

Kent Library Association to hold library history program

Kent Library Association will initiate the celebration of its 100th birthday with the staged reading of Bricks and Books: A Dramatized History of the Kent Memorial Library, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. in the St. Andrew’s Parish Hall, Kent. The presentation, which traces the beginnings of the Kent Library from the 1880s to the dedication of the library building on Nov. 11, 1925, includes diary excerpts and personal reminiscences from early members of the Library Association, minutes from early meetings, and letters from the period including one from a president of the United States.

Six readers will bring the creation of the Library to life with actual contemporary accounts of Kent legends such as Mary Bacon, Orinda Pratt and Helen Roberts Bull, and explain how it came to be called the Kent Memorial Library, a release said.

The reading was compiled and written by Georgianne Ensign Kent. There will be a reception following the show, with light refreshments. Proof of vaccination is required for attendance and audience members are required to wear masks. Please register in advance. The show’s snow date is Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.

Kent Memorial Library at 32 North Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3761 or visit kentmemoriallibrary.org.

Washington Depot: KMR Arts presents exhibit on civil rights movement

The exhibit, Ernest C. Withers’ “Goodnight My Love,” will be on display at the Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens through Feb. 7.

The exhibit will open Jan. 17 from 2 to 5p.m.

Ernest C. Withers documented the momentous and often dangerous upheaval of America's civil rights movement across the South from the late 1940's throughout the 1960's, a release said.

Withers' images from the front row of the Emmett Till trial in Sumner, Mississippi, the day nine students were escorted into Little Rock Central High School, and marches alongside civil rights leaders James Meredith and Martin Luther King, Jr. bear witness to the struggles and triumphs of this transformative time in American history, the release said.

In his more than 60-year career, Withers accumulated a collection of an estimated 1.8 million photographs.

Copies of “Revolution in Black and White” are available for sale. Photographs by Ernest C. Withers will also be available for purchase.

For more information, email kathy@kmrarts.com.

Washington: Litchfield Jazz Camp registering for its 26th summer season

The camp will be held for the month of July at the Frederick Gunn School in Washington beginning July 3. Campers can opt for one to four weeks as residential or day students.

All students, staff, faculty and persons living at or visiting the facility will be required to have certification of COVID vaccination status. Families that register by Jan. 31 are eligible to receive discounts and perks.

Students range from 13 years to adults, from beginner to advanced levels. Intrumentalists and vocalists are all welcome. The LJC day is filled with combo classes, theory and masterclasses, performances by students and faculty, student jam sessions, electives like ear training, piano for non-pianists, Latin and R &B bands and more. For the first time this season, students are able to register for a Big Band concentration during the first week of camp,

Litchfield Jazz Camp activities culminate with performances by all students at the Litchfield Jazz Festival, from July 29 to 31.

Registration is available at www.litchfieldjazzcamp.com. For further information, call the Litchfield Performing Arts offices at 860-361-6285.

Orthopedic surgeon has new office in New Milford, Danbury

Orthopedic surgeon Andrew Bazos will be devoting his clinical time to the independent practice, SEP Orthopedics, that he founded in 1992 as a fellow in sports medicine and arthroscopy at the NYU Hospital for Joint Diseases.

Bazos will be offering patient hours at the Danbury and New Milford locations on a weekly basis.

Bazos will continue to specialize in sports medicine/arthroscopy, and knee and shoulder surgery along with all musculoskeletal disorders and conditions including carpal tunnel syndrome.

To make an appointment, call or text 203-212-8000 or visit www.orthosep.com. Offices are located at 131 Kent Road, New Milford and 73 Sand Pit Road, Danbury.

Art show of watercolors at Sherman Library

The Sherman Library is starting off the new year with an art show of watercolors by Virginia Niles Schaffer called “Blooming in Winter.”

The feeling of nature prevails in her paintings, a release said. The artwork will be at the Sherman Library through Feb. 23. The artwork will also be on the Sherman Library website at ShermanLibrary.org.

In 2015 Schaffer was awarded Excellence in Watercolors for The Kent Spring Juried Show, She is a life member of the Kent Art Association, past member and show participant for the Newtown Art Association, the Candlewood League of Artist, and most recently participated in the first Sherman Artists Open Studio. She has participated in numerous juried art venues in the Connecticut and New York area. Her paintings reside in many homes on the East and West Coasts, and some in the middle.

New Milford Public Library to be closed Martin Luther King Day

New Milford Public Library will be closed Monday, January 17, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Regular hours will resume Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.

The outside book drops will close at 3 p.m. Jan. 14 and reopen on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. For more information, call the library at 860-355-1191, ext. 2.

Roxbury library to present exhibit by artist Georgette Miller

Roxbury artist Georgette Miller will present her work in “Retrospective 1970 - Present,” an exhibit at the Minor Memorial Library, 23 South Street, beginning Feb. 5 from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. The show will continue during regular library hours through March 19 except when the Community Room is in use for a special library program.

The exhibit, which spans 50 years, highlights her work in a wide variety of media: oil on cotton and linen canvas and on board, watercolor, pen and ink, painting on porcelain, constructions and more.

Galleries throughout New England have shown her work and her art is represented in collections across the country. Call 860-350-2181 for information and directions.

Sherman Players return for their first theatrical season

The Sherman Players return for their first full theatrical season in nearly two years. The 2022 mainstage season will begin with Whodunnit by Anthony Shaffer, running April 29 to May 21. Fresh off his run in Sherman’s production of Wreck The Halls, Whodunnit will be directed by Alexis M. Vournazos. First seen on Broadway in 1982, Whodunnit takes audiences to Agatha Christie's England. Six strangers and a butler have gathered for a black tie dinner in a wealthy lawyer's mansion during a thunderstorm.

Whodunnit will be followed by the comedy Stepping Out by Richard Harris, running July 1 to July 23.

Stepping Out is about the attempts of some working class amateurs to overcome their inhibitions and left feet in a low-rent dance studio in North London. Mavis, a former professional chorus girl, tries her hardest to teach the bumbling amateurs some terpsichorean skills for an upcoming recital.

But before the dancing begins, Mavis must mediate the minor dramas that erupt among this motley but loveable crew on their way to triumph at their recital, the release said.

Carrie: The Musical, directed by Bradford Blake with Music Direction by Charles Smith, running Sept. 30 to Oct. 22. Based on the Stephen King novel, Carrie tells the story of a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she’s bullied by the popular crowd and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she's dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother, the release said.

What none of them know is that Carrie has just discovered she’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it, the release said.

“Pride And Prejudice,” written by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen and directed by Michael Wright, runs from Dec. 2 to Dec. 17. This explores the absurdities and thrills of finding one’s perfect (or imperfect) match in life, the release said.

The Sherman Playhouse will be following local and national theater protocols regarding COVID-19. Audience members will be required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks during the performances. For more information, shermanplayers.org, leave a message at 860-354-3622 or e-mail information@shermanplayers.org. They are at 5 Rte. 39 N.

"Home Sweet Home" by Marisabel Artieda at Gunn Memorial Library, Washington

A new collection of still life and landscape, focusing on atelier style of oil painting by artist Marisabel Artieda, will be on display at Gunn Memorial Library's Stairwell Gallery in Washington from Jan. 29 through March 12.

There will be a socially distanced reception to meet the artist Jan. 29 from noon to 2 p.m. Born in Lima, Peru, Artieda started drawing and painting at a very young age, and studied art and graphic design at The Institute of the Andes where she earned her BA degree. In 2001 she moved to Washington, where she joined the Washington Art Association and found the support network that she was looking for, a release said. Gunn Memorial Library is located at 5 Wykeham Road at the juncture of Route 47 opposite the Green in Washington.

For further information, call 860-868-2310, email or gunnjr@biblio.org or visit gunnlibrary.org.

Bridgewater: Conversation at CT Council for Interreligious Understanding

Join The Connecticut Council for Interreligious Understanding (CCIU) for a lively, educational and insightful conversation of beliefs and practices featuring leaders from Christianity, Judaism, and Sikhism, a release said.

CCIU's core education mission is a collaborative effort with host communities to address the widespread illiteracy about our world religions, the release said.

This program will be held Jan. 29 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Bridgewater Congregational Church, 10 Clapboard Road. Register by Jan. 25 with cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org. For more information on the CCIU, visit https://ccfiu.org.

Washington museum offers history program

The Gunn Historical Museum’s Washington History Club at Night will host a hybrid program in person and online on Zoom, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. There will be a lively group conversation moderated by longtime Washington resident Dimitri Rimsky about Washington’s notable citizens from the past; those remembered fondly in our hearts and minds, who contributed so much to our community and forever shaped our town’s history. Bring your favorite stories and memories to share, a release said.

The Washington History Club at Night, a program of the Gunn Historical Museum, meets in the Wykeham Room of the Gunn Library to discuss the history of Washington, Washington Depot, Marbledale, New Preston and Woodville.

Share stories with the group or just come and listen to the conversation about the town's past. Bring related photos and objects for show and tell. Everyone is invited to attend this free program. Everyone attending this indoor in-person program is required to wear a face mask due to the ongoing pandemic. In-person seating is limited and registration is required to attend in person or online. To receive the Zoom link for the program, register at gunnlibrary.org.

JCC in Sherman hosts music night

"The City Without Jews," a silent film and live music night featuring musicians Alicia Svigals and Donald Sosin will be Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

Reservations are required. Tickets for each event are $20 for members and $25 for others, and can be purchased at jccinsherman.org.

Guest lecturers to present on the history of Pilobolus in Washington

The Gunn Historical Museum and Pilobolus in Washington will present the guest lecture “Pilobolus Origins” with Renee Jaworski and Matt Kent, Pilobolus Artistic Directors, on Zoom on Jan.17 at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this free virtual Gunn Museum program.

In Origins, get a glimpse of the nascent and yet unnamed company performing their first piece called Pilobolus, and learn how the company evolved to secure its place in the history books through vintage and rarely seen footage, personal insights, and more, a release said. This virtual experience, co-sponsored by the Gunn Historical Museum and Pilobolus, includes an interactive Q&A session with the artistic directors.

For more information, visit gunnmuseum.org, call 860-868-7756 or send an email to info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org.

Bridgewater library opens art exhibit by Anita Gregorski

The Burnham Library’s art exhibit will be on display until Feb. 26. The show, entitled “Observing Surroundings,” is a collection of art by Middlebury artist Anita Gregorski.

Her work in acrylic, oils and watercolors draws from the natural world and she finds inspiration in the simplicity of light on snow, afternoon sunsets, dew on a blossom and the coastal shoreline, a release said.

For more information, visit Anitagregorski.com. The Burnham Library is at 62 Main St. South, Bridgewater. For additional information, call 860-354-6937 or visit burnhamlibrary.org.

New Milford author, fitness coach, launching memoir

Local author, fitness professional, and mental health advocate Valerie J. Walsh will have a launch of her memoir, “Shattered to the Core.”

This free event will be held Jan. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at 19 Main in New Milford. A portion of the proceeds from the book sales will go NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). There is no need for RSVP for this community event. Light refreshments will be served and a cash bar will be available. For more information, visit valeriejwalshauthor.com.

Roxbury library to exhibit “Conversations With Nature”

“Conversations with Nature,” an exhibit and sale of works by seven area artists at the Minor Memorial Library, 23 South Street, Roxbury will continue during regular library hours through Jan. 29, except when the Community Room is in use for a special library program. For hours, visit minormemoriallibrary.org. The library is following CDC guidance on masks and distancing.

The exhibit displays the creativity of artists Ruth Jaffe, Elizabeth MacDonald, Didier Malaquin, Rebecca Rosow, Jim Stanton, Phil Stone, and Joan Stracks.

The artists explore nature in its many forms and dialects, offering the viewer a wide selection of perspectives. Minor Memorial Library is handicapped-accessible. Call the library at 860- 350-2181 for information and directions.

Washington: Byrde + the b featuring contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller

New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller will have his work on exhibit through March 26. Miller works in oils on canvas in combination with images inspired by nature. He works in a series of paintings, usually working on from two to three at a time. For more information, visit byrdeandtheb.com. Byrde + the b at 10 Titus Road, Washington.

JCC in Sherman hosts The City Without Jews Silent Film and Live Music accompanying film

The event will be Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. Join The City Without Jews, Silent Film and Live Music featuring musicians Alicia Svigals and Donald Sosin. Jews are hounded by mobs and driven from Vienna in this 1924 expressionist film based on the satirical novel by Hugo Bettauer. The sensational film that anticipated the Holocaust and cost Bettauer his life was rediscovered in 2015. With commentary by film scholar Noah Isenberg (UT Austin) and a live score. Recently restored and featuring a new soundtrack, The City Without Jews is one of few surviving Austrian Expressionist films and the magnum opus of director H.K. Breslauer, a release said. Filmed in 1924, it can be seen as a chilling premonition of the Holocaust—the premise is the political rise of the Christian Social Party, which orders all Jews to evacuate Austria. In the ensuing months, the sober reality of a society without Jews sets in, as cultural institutions close and cafes are replaced with beer halls. Eventually, the economy declines and unemployment runs rampant. Based on the dystopian book by Hugo Bettauer and intended originally as political satire, it became the subject of controversy and censorship, especially in conjunction with the rise of Nazism, the release said.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for others. This performance will be held indoors, masks will be required to be worn by all individuals regardless of vaccination status.

Programs at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington

The following are programs at Gunn Memorial Library:

Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. is Family Game Day. Children and parents of all ages are welcome to spend the afternoon playing a variety of board games, puzzles, and card games. Have a cup of hot chocolate and a snack while playing games. There will be Clue, Candy Land, a deck of cards and other games.

Join Dr. Wendy Hurwitz Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m. virtually or in person (limited seating) as she gives tips and techniques to improve sleep and restorative rest. This program will give useful, concrete information, tools, and techniques to take with one on the way to a better night’s sleep, a release said. Out of respect for those with allergies, refrain from wearing perfume or cologne if possible.

Winter Reading Challenge: Pick up a challenge bingo card at the library and complete a set of challenges across, down, or diagonally for a chance to win one of three curated gift baskets throughout the months of January, February, and March.

The book club meeting “The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner” will take place Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. and will be offered both in person and online.

It is a dark and gripping tale that convincingly weaves three heroines across two timelines into a story about poison, revenge, and a network of women helping each other through a world often stacked against them, the release said.

January movie matinees: These showings are free and open to the public. Seating is limited and registration is required.

Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. “On the Rocks” The story of a young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York. In this comedy about aging, marriage, and the tenuous bond between parents and grown children, New York author and married mother-of-two Laura has become suspicious that her career-driven husband may be having an affair with a coworker, a speculation encouraged by her caddish, bon vivant father. Rated R, it is 1 hour, 36 minutes.

Jan. 31 at 1 p.m., Stillwater, An American oil-rig roughneck travels to Marseille, France, to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system, he soon builds a new life for himself as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate her. It is rated R, 2 hours, 19 minutes.

February 5 - 1:00 Steep Rock Pinecone Bird Feeder Craft - We are pleased to welcome back Steep Rock Association as we once again team up to reach out to community children. Learn to identify birds commonly seen at feeders. Make a simple DIY bird feeder using pinecones, birdseed, butter, and twine, and watch the pretty winter birds flock to your backyard! This program is best suited for ages 5 years or older and limited to 24 kids. Please register for this event.

February 5 - 1:00 Steep Rock Pinecone Bird Feeder Craft - We are pleased to welcome back Steep Rock Association as we once again team up to reach out to community children. Learn to identify birds commonly seen at feeders. Make a simple DIY bird feeder using pinecones, birdseed, butter, and twine, and watch the pretty winter birds flock to your backyard! This program is best suited for ages 5 years or older and limited to 24 kids. Please register for this event.

February 19 - 10-2 Library Love- February is Love Your Library Month! Join Miss Linda to celebrate our love for libraries with heartfelt crafts! There will be lots of pink and red, as well as glitter and lace to make your creations extra special and uniquely personal. All supplies provided.

These programs are free and open to all.

Gunn Memorial Library and Museum is at 5 Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586, e-mail:gunnprograms@biblio.org or visit gunnlibrary.org.