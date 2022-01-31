Community news: New Milford arts studio to host framing workshop, more

The following programs and events are taking place in the New Milford area:

On Feb. 27, Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio is hosting a free workshop called “Framing - the Finishing Touch” by Mary Jane Magoon and Adele Moros.

A frame can have a huge impact on your artwork. The workshop will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Seating is limited. For reservations or questions, please call Adele Moros at 203-788-2817 or sign up at Gallery 25, 11 Railroad St., New Milford. The snow date is 1 p.m., March 6. For more information, visit gallery25ct.com or email Gallery25newmilfordct@gmail.com.

Magoon and Moros will discuss choosing the correct frame for art work and the ins and outs of doing your own framing.

Washington museum hosting lecture on farming

On Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. the Gunn Historical Museum in Washington will present the Zoom guest lecture: “Washington, An Agrarian Community: Past, Present, and Future” with Patrick Horan of Waldingfield Farm.

The Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy is a sponsor of the lecture. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this free virtual Gunn Museum program. Visit the museum's registration page to sign up: gunnlibrary.org/gunn-museum/upcoming-programs/.

This lecture will explore the ways in which Washington can and will remain agricultural. Horan is co-owner with his twin brother Quincy of Waldingfield Farm, a certified organic farm founded on family land in 1990. For more information, visit gunnmuseum.org, contact the Gunn Historical Museum at 860-868-7756 or email info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org.

Gunn Historical Museum is at 5 Wykeham Road.

New Milford nursing home donates to American Cancer Society

A donation on the amount of $10,305 was made to the American Cancer Society on Jan. 11 by Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation, a release said.

The funds were raised at their third annual Breast Cancer Event held on Oct. 14.

“The American Cancer Society is funding 162 grants for breast cancer totaling over $68 million in research. We can’t fund this important research without support from our volunteers and community sponsors. We are incredibly grateful for the work Candlewood Valley Rehabilitation Center does to raise awareness and funds in this community,” said Erin Nielsen, senior development manager, northeast region, American Cancer Society.

For more information on Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation, contact Admissions Director Georgia Epting at 860-355-0971 or visit gepting@candlewoodvalley.com.

Connecticut Audubon Society in Sherman offering classes

Classes include the following:

First Friday hike : Feb. 4, 10 a.m. to noon (No fee). Fun mid-winter hike (or snowshoe tour, depending on trail conditions).

Birding walk: Feb.12, 10 a.m. to noon (fee)

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, learn about local birds that are already preparing for the breeding season.

There will also be a Great Backyard Bird Count citizen science project from Feb. 18 to 21.

Wildlife in winter walk: Feb. 27, 1 to 3 p.m. (fee). Aquatic ecology: Where do frogs and turtles spend the winter? On this walk, explore the banks of streams, ponds and wetlands. Depending on the conditions, we will scoop a net or two to see overwintering aquatic life up close.

The Connecticut Audubon Society is at 57 Wakeman Hill Road, Sherman. Call

860-799-4074, ext. 104.

Annual Lake Waramaug Polar Bear Run coming in Kent

The 37th annual Lake Waramaug Polar Bear Run is Feb. 27 at 11 a.m.. The Lake Waramaug Polar Bear Run is the oldest winter race in the State. The 7.6 mile Run loops around beautiful, glacial Lake Waramaug and passes through three towns: Kent, Warren, and Washington, a release said.

All proceeds from the Run benefit Guiding Eyes for the Blind. All services are offered free of charge to those in need. Register at lakewaramaugpolarbearrun.com or at the race until 10:30 a.m.

Roxbury library hosts program on cryptocurrency

The Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury welcomes Dr. Paramita Dhar as she presents “CryptoCurrency 101” Feb. 16 at 5.30 p.m. on Zoom. There is no charge for this program but registration is required. RSVP online at www.minormemoriallibrary.org to receive the Zoom link.

What is cryptocurrency? Why is it so popular right now? Will it be ‘the new Money’? Should you invest in Bitcoin or other forms of cryptocurrency?

To get answers to many questions like these and to get an introductory view of cryptocurrency, please join Dr. Paramita Dhar in this Zoom session, where she will elaborate on these questions and much more.

Dr. Paramita Dhar, associate professor of economics, joined the economics department at Central Connecticut State University in August 2010. Dhar’s interests include urban and regional economics, sustainability and industrial organization.

Dhar attended the University of Calcutta, India for her BS in 2001; then the Jaddavpur University, India for her MA in 2003. She got her Ph.D. at the University of Connecticut in 2011.

Call the library at 860-350-2181 or visit minormemoriallibrary.org for more information and directions.

New Milford library offers reading program for children

This year is the 11th year of “Take Your Child to the Library Day” but the New Milford Public Library building is not open to the public at this time. So, for the celebration this year, Children’s Librarian Sue Ford would love to select some books to check out for participating children. Please fill out the questionnaire on the library website (www.newmilfordlibrary.org) to help with the selection. Ford will choose the books, check them out to participants, and put them in a book bag along with a fun craft activity, a release said. The bag can then be picked up during curbside pickup hours. Participants may keep the book bag, but the library books must be returned. This program will run through Feb. 11.

Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy in Kent to host class on wildlife cameras

Do you know who your animal neighbors are? Wildlife cameras offer a fascinating glimpse of animal life, a release said.

Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy’s (NCLC) upcoming virtual event, Wildlife Cameras 101, will look back at its best wildlife videos of 2021. Summer Hoogenboom, wildlife biologist and NCLC volunteer, will offer context for the animal behavior displayed in these short clips. This event will also provide guidance for getting a wildlife camera started in your own backyard, the release said. The event will be March 24 at 7 p.m. To register, visit https://ctland.org/news-events/. For questions, email events@ctland.org.

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford opening “Anticipation” show

“Anticipation” by Gallery Members is the member artists’ interpretation of winter days, waiting for spring and dreaming of summer. Judith Secco is the featured artist “Between Fantasy and Reality.” Her photographs bring nature to life, a release said. The Members Show “Anticipation” runs through March 26 and the Judith Secco’s featured artist show runs through Feb. 27. The opening reception for both is Feb. 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit gallery25ct.com.

The opening reception is Feb. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m.

For more information about Gallery 25, visit gallery25ct.com or email Gallery25newmilfordct @gmail.com.

At the gallery are new photographs by Linda T Hubbard, Barbara Soares, Jim Stasiak and Terrance Tougas; new paintings by Beth Carlson, Carolyn Cohen, Stephanie Gerber, Mary Jane Magoon, Patti Maher, Carol Moore, Adele Moros, and Annie Sadlon; pottery by Roberta Ahuja and Carol Moore; fused glass by Maryann Meken-Silvestri; jewelry by Maureen Henriques and Leigh Graham; scarves by Leigh Graham and woodworking by Terrance Tougas.

Secco is a native of Connecticut's Northwest corner and former member of Gallery 25. She is an avid self-taught photographer, the release said. She began with an in-home darkroom focusing mainly on black and white images and later realized a passion for digital photography. Developing her own technique using layers, textures and composites, she uses her artist eye to create unique still life images. Shooting a variety of subjects, Secco’s work finds its balance between photography and fine art.

For more information about Gallery 25, visit gallery25ct.com or email Gallery25newmilfordct@gmail.com.

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio, New Milford Commission on the Arts is at 11 Railroad St. Call 860-355-6009.

Sherman Players presents “An Evening of Shakespearean monologues”

On Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at The Sherman Playhouse, The Sherman Players, in conjunction with Shakespeare in Sharon, will present “An Evening Of Shakespearean Monologues,” compiled and directed by Jane Farnol.

This production is a joint fundraiser for both The Sherman Players and Shakespeare in Sharon.

For the safety of our audience and performers, The Sherman Playhouse will be following local and national theater protocols regarding COVID-19. Audience members will be required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks during the performances. Questions can be directed to information@shermanplayers.org.

Tickets are $20. Reservations can be made at shermanplayers.org or by calling the box office at (860) 354-3622.

The Sherman Playhouse is a non-equity theatre company at 5 Route 39 North (next to the firehouse).

Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life to host playright Marc Lapadula

The Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life (GWCJL) will host playwright Marc Lapadula, senior lecturer in the film and media studies program at Yale University, in a Zoom program Feb. 6 at 10 a.m., titled “Cinema with a Cause: Jewish Filmmakers and the Call for Social Justice in America.”

Lapadula will focus on those movies, including “Casablanca,” “You Only Live Once,” “The French Connection” and “The New Centurions,” that are among the many memorable films from Jewish directors that display the directors’ willingness to weave powerful social themes into compelling narratives, a release said. He will highlight the contributions of filmmakers such as Sidney Lumet, Arthur Penn, Stanley Kubrick and Mike Nichols who have brought to their work a profound awareness of racial discrimination, human degradation, religious intolerance and social exploitation, stirring the consciences of their viewers to advocate for social change, the release said.

For more information, call 860-868-2434. Email jewishlifect@gmail.com for additional information and to obtain the Zoom link.

Kent library presenting Medicare 101 webinar

The Kent Memorial Library presents Medicare 101 in partnership with Jim Farnham on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon and March 22, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Are you currently enrolled in Medicare? Will you be turning 65 over the next year or two? In this webinar, learn about eligibility, how and when to enroll, when you can make changes, and available insurance options.

Review and compare what services are covered/not covered under Medicare Parts A, B, C, and D. Detail the costs associated with medical and drug insurance. Explore and evaluate Original Medicare, Medicare Supplement Insurance, Prescription Drug Plans, and Medicare Advantage Plans.

This program will simplify the choices needed to be made, help make more well-informed decisions, and explain what Medicare means. This educational event is free and open to the public.

Register in advance to receive a link to the webinar.

Kent Memorial Library is at 32 North Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3761 or visit kentmemoriallibrary.org.

February New Milford Public Library young adult events

Here are February NMPL YA events for grades 6 to 12. Most events are in person at the Marsh Parish House, unless otherwise indicated. RSVP for all programs by emailing Amy Berkun at aberkun@biblio.org.

Healthy Heart & Mind—Practice yoga and mindfulness with Dawn Delpha. Feb. 9 from 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Folktales & Fairytales—Show a love of books and come and read some tales! Feb. 14 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

On the Same Page—a new book club that focuses on underrepresented characters. Join the club and help choose the books. Feb. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Make a Masterpiece—a collaboration with the Youth Agency, learn how to do online art. Feb. 23 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Pettibone Community Center.

Dungeons & Dragons meets on Zoom, Feb. 7 and 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Game On: Games & Chess Club is Feb. 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Write Stuff is Feb. 17 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Zoom, meeting with published author Debby Green.

Graphic Novels Book Club is Feb. 20 from 3 to 4 p.m.

The JCC in Sherman has rescheduled some of our events. Here's our new lineup! Please check our website jccinsherman.org for more details!

Thursday Open Mic Nights Please check our website, Facebook and Instagram for signup information.

Saturday February 19th at 7pm : Voices of Our Times , an exciting evening of music featuring Nick Arne, Bill Buttner, John John Brown, and Bernie Sanders. Please purchase your tickets on our website jccinsherman.org

The Hooligans , featuring Bob O'Connor, Don Lowe, John Langworthy, and Bobby Max Bauer, originally scheduled for Feb 5th, has been rescheduled for Saturday April 23rd at 7pm

The City Without Jews Silent Film accompanied by Live Music, originally scheduled for January 29th, has been rescheduled for Saturday May 14th at 7pm

Hooligans beat the winter blues, Don’s birthday bash at Sherman JCC

Join the Sherman JCC Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. for an evening of music and celebration featuring The Hooligans with special guests. The Hooligans Hail from Sherman. They are three Sherman residents and one New Yorker. They've all had individual solo and group projects over the years and really enjoy getting together to play locally, a release said.

The Hooligans are: Bob O'Connor: guitar and vocals, Don Lowe — Guitar and vocals' John Langworthy — bass and vocals; and Bobby Max Bauer — percussion and vocals. The Hooligans share their eclectic backgrounds, mixing in a tasty variety of classic rock, rockabilly, country and pop, the release said.

Reservations are required. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for others. This performance will be held indoors, masks will be required to be worn by all individuals regardless of vaccination status.

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, Litchfield Distillery team up for virtual tasting

Litchfield Distillery has a wide range of exceptionally distilled spirits, handcrafted from the highest quality, regionally harvested grains and fruit, a release said.

The Gunn Memorial Library will host a virtual tasting with Litchfield Distillery Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Register on the library’s website to reserve a tasting kit complete with five small sample bottles of Litchfield Distillery’s spectrum of spirits. Each kit also contains a small glass, tasting notes and information about the distillery. Batchers from the distillery will give a virtual tour of the premises and a guided tasting experience on Zoom. Registration is limited while supplies last. After registering, come to the front desk of the library with a valid form of identification to pick up the tasting kit. This program is limited to 20 people. Participants must be 21 or older to register.

Gunn Memorial Library and Museum is at 5 Wykeham Road. Register at gunnlibrary.org/programs, call 860-868-7586 or e-mail:gunnprograms@biblio.org.

February movie matinees at the Gunn Memorial Library in Washington

The movies are as follows:

Feb. 7 at 1 p.m.- In the Heights- In Washington Heights, N.Y., the scent of warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181st St. subway stop where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is a likable and magnetic bodega owner who hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. PG-13 2h 23m.

Feb.14 at 1 p.m. - No Time to Die- James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who's armed with a dangerous new technology. PG-13 2h 43m.

Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. - King Richard- Armed with a clear vision and a brazen, 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his two daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on tennis courts in Compton, Calif., Richard shapes the girls' unyielding commitment and keen intuition. Together, the Williams family defies seemingly insurmountable odds and the prevailing expectations laid before them. PG-13 2h 24m.

Register on the library’s website at gunnlibrary.org/programs. Please remember to wear a mask.

Weekly meditation series from Gunn Memorial Library in Washington

Stress has a way of seeping into every aspect of our lives and the effects it has on the body can wreak havoc on the overall state of our health. The practice of meditation helps us to retrain our brain’s response to stress and it helps our bodies to discharge that negative energy, a release said.

Join Sheila Klapper, a certified Kripalu Yoga Instructor Tuesdays in February at 6:30 p.m. at the Gunn Memorial Library for a weekly meditation practice.

She will start the series by introducing how meditation and stress counteract one another and build each week on different areas of focus and different techniques to incorporate meditation into one’s daily life. This program will be offered in-person only and seating is limited. Please register each week at gunnlibrary.org/programs.

Roxbury library to present exhibit by artist Georgette Miller

Roxbury artist Georgette Miller will present her work in “Retrospective 1970 - Present,” an exhibit at the Minor Memorial Library, 23 South Street, beginning Feb. 5 from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. The show will continue during regular library hours through March 19 except when the Community Room is in use for a special library program.

The exhibit, which spans 50 years, highlights her work in a wide variety of media: oil on cotton and linen canvas and on board, watercolor, pen and ink, painting on porcelain, constructions and more.

Galleries throughout New England have shown her work and her art is represented in collections across the country. Call 860-350-2181 for information and directions.

"Home Sweet Home" by Marisabel Artieda at Gunn Memorial Library, Washington

A new collection of still life and landscape, focusing on atelier style of oil painting by artist Marisabel Artieda, is on display at Gunn Memorial Library's Stairwell Gallery in Washington from through March 12.

Gunn Memorial Library is at 5 Wykeham Road at the juncture of Route 47 opposite the Green in Washington. For further information, call 860-868-2310, email or gunnjr@biblio.org or visit gunnlibrary.org.

Bridgewater library opens art exhibit by Anita Gregorski

The Burnham Library’s art exhibit will be on display until Feb. 26. The show, entitled “Observing Surroundings,” is a collection of art by Middlebury artist Anita Gregorski.

Her work in acrylic, oils and watercolors draws from the natural world and she finds inspiration in the simplicity of light on snow, afternoon sunsets, dew on a blossom and the coastal shoreline, a release said.

For more information, visit Anitagregorski.com. The Burnham Library is at 62 Main St. South, Bridgewater. For additional information, call 860-354-6937 or visit burnhamlibrary.org.

Washington: Byrde + the b featuring contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller

New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller will have his work on exhibit through March 26. Miller works in oils on canvas in combination with images inspired by nature. He works in a series of paintings, usually working on from two to three at a time. For more information, visit byrdeandtheb.com. Byrde + the b at 10 Titus Road, Washington.

JCC Programs at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington

The following are programs at Gunn Memorial Library:

Winter Reading Challenge: Pick up a challenge bingo card at the library and complete a set of challenges across, down, or diagonally for a chance to win one of three curated gift baskets throughout February and March.

Feb. 5 - 1 p.m. Steep Rock Pinecone Bird Feeder Craft - Learn to identify birds commonly seen at feeders. Make a simple DIY bird feeder using pinecones, birdseed, butter, and twine, and watch the pretty winter birds flock to your backyard. This program is best suited for ages 5 years or older and limited to 24 kids. Please register for this event.

Feb. 19 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Library Love- Join Miss Linda to celebrate love for libraries with heartfelt crafts. There will be lots of pink and red, as well as glitter and lace to make creations extra special and uniquely personal, a release said. All supplies will be provided.

These programs are free and open to all.

Gunn Memorial Library and Museum is at 5 Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586, e-mail:gunnprograms@biblio.org or visit gunnlibrary.org.