Community news: New Milford Dept. of health holds flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinics, more

New Milford Department of Health holds flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Flu season is here and the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that everyone six months of age and older receive a flu vaccine before Halloween. It is important, this year more than ever, to get your flu shot and it could not be easier. Get your flu and your COVID vaccine at the New Milford Department of Health clinic, located at John Pettibone Community Center, on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. Schedule your flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine appointments by visiting the Town of New Milford website, www.newmilford.org/vaccineInfo.

“Both influenza and COVID-19 are preventable,” explained Lisa Morrissey, New Milford Director of Health. “I encourage community members to roll up their sleeves this Halloween season and get their flu and COVID-19 shot. By doing so, you are protecting yourself, those you love, and your community.”

The New Milford Department of Health Clinic site, located at John Pettibone Community Center, started administering COVID-19 vaccines in March 2021 and has administered over 12,000 vaccines. Now that flu season is upon us, it is equally as important to get the flu vaccine before Halloween to lessen the impact of symptoms if you come into contact with the flu. Both the flu and COVID-19 are highly contagious so it is important to get vaccinated, continue to wear your mask, wash your hands regularly, social distance where possible, and stay home if you are feeling sick. To schedule your flu vaccine, select the “flu vaccine appointment” link on the Town of New Milford Department of Health website (www.newmilford.org/content/3088/3146/default.aspx).

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, select the “COVID vaccine appointment” option and to schedule a flu vaccine appointment, select the “Flu Shot appointment” option. If you have any questions about scheduling your appointment, you can contact the New Milford Department of Health by calling 860-355-6035 or emailing healthdept@newmilford.org.

‘Simplicity of Nature’ landscapes on display in Bridgewater library

Landscapes in oils by artist Kathleen L’Hommedieu of New Milford will be on display at the Burnham Library in Bridgewater from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31. L’Hommedieu’s journey in art began 13 years ago when her friend and art teacher, Ira Barkoff, “gave her the freedom to become the artist she is today. She finds that painting offers her freedom, fun and joy. She is inspired by the ever changing beauty of Connecticut with each season offering a different palette and emotion.” The Burnham Library is located at 62 Main Street S. in Bridgewater.

Washington: ‘When glaciers melt - First settlers of Connecticut, new exhibit at The Institute for American Indian Studies

The new exhibit at the Institute for American Indian Studies located in Washington traces how Connecticut's first settlers found their way as the glaciers melted. It is a rare opportunity to learn about the Connecticut environment, and the way people and animals lived here more than 10,000 years ago. A highlight of this exhibit is an extensive display of the Templeton Dig Site, one of the oldest in southern New England, found in Washington, Connecticut. The exhibit, “When Glaciers Melt - First Settlers of Connecticut” will be on display in the Institute's special exhibition hall through mid.-November.

Another section of the exhibit details the Paleoindian environment that includes the presence of very large plants, trees, and animals.

The centerpiece of the exhibit is the display regarding the Templeton Dig Site in Washington. Templeton is Connecticut's first known Paleoindian site and, until recently it was the oldest site in all of southern New England. This exhibit includes explanations of why this site is so important, how it was excavated, what was found, an example of the tools excavators used, and plans for future excavations. A second display, the Brian B. Jones dig site located in Avon, is also examined and discussed.

Roxbury library presents staged readings from stories and wit

The Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury welcomes “Just after Lunch” as the Washington Dramalites’ “Algonquin Round Table” present staged readings from stories and wit of the 1920’s on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. in the library. There is no charge for this program, but registration is required. RSVP online at www.minormemoriallibrary.org. Join us for the first public reading of Washington Dramalites’ “Algonquin Round Table.”

Seating is very limited and masks are required. Call the library at 860-350-2181 or visit the website at www.minormemoriallibrary.org for more information and directions.

Roxbury Congregational Church hosts chili to go dinner

The Roxbury Congregational Church is serving a take-out Chili Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The meal includes: Beef or Vegetarian Chili, Coleslaw, Cornbread, Brownie. All food is being prepared by The Market CT (Northville and Bantam Markets), except for the brownies, which will be baked by the Church. The cost is $15 per meal. The chili will be hot, and all food will be packaged and ready for you to pick up at the Church which is located at 24 Church Street (Rt 317) in Roxbury. Please order and pay for your meals online at roxburychurch.square.site Questions? Please call the Church at 860-355-1978 or Charlie Staufffacher at 860- 488-0162.

Kent Memorial Library: An evening of poetry and music

There will be an evening of poetry and music at the Kent Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Nov. 13.

Poet and photographer Karen Chase will return as hostess for this event. Everyone is invited and all poets/musicians are welcome to participate. If you are not a poet but have a favorite poem written by someone else, you are welcome to read and if you like poetry but don’t write your own, please come to listen. Musicians and singers are also welcome to join in.

Everyone will be given an opportunity to read or play.

This event is free and open to public. Masks required while listening.

For more information, contact Ashleigh Blake at ablake@biblio.org or call 860-354-2455.

DIY Kimchi remote presentation at Sherman Library

The Sherman Library invites the public to attend DIY Kimchi, a remote presentation by Velya Jancz-Urban and Ehris Urban Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. In this program, attendees will learn how to make their own kimchi, and about the importance of adding fermented foods to your diet.

Join the Sherman Library as Velya Jancz-Urban and Ehris Urban of Grounded Goodwife share their fermenting knowledge Ehris Urban is an herbalist, holistic nutritionist, flower essence practitioner, reiki master, and reflexologist. Velya Jancz-Urban is a teacher, public speaker, former Brazilian dairy farm owner, and expert on New England’s colonial women.

As Grounded Goodwife, the mother/daughter duo offer a variety of presentations and workshops at their 1770 Connecticut farmhouse, as well as at other venues. This program is free and is offered by the Sherman Library remotely through Zoom. For more information and to register contact the library at SLprograms@biblio.org.

Sherman: Deer Pond Farm hosts nature hike

Sin herman will host a Nature Hike Friday, Nov. 5 10 a.m. to noon, No Fee Join us for fresh air, exercise, good company and naturalist lessons along the way! This hike will cover approximately 3 miles of trails through the varied habitats of Deer Pond Farm at a pace adjusted to participants.

Bird Walk Saturday, Nov. 6 1 p.m To 3 p.m. With the recent leaf drop, the lack of dense foliage as cover allows for easier viewing of birds. Join us to learn identification of our resident birds as well as those migrating. We will also review some of the ways these birds manage to survive with the absence of insect life for food.

Winter Tree Id Walk Saturday, Nov. 13 10 am to Noon, No Fee. Take an easy-paced walk to learn about some of the common trees found at Deer Pond Farm. Instead of relying on leaves, flowers, fruit, and nuts, the focus is on differences between branching, bark, twigs, and winter buds for identification. History In The Forest Walk: Interpreting The Legacies Of Past Land Use Saturday, Nov. 13, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Every landscape tells a story about those who have passed before us and the lives they led. From stone wall architecture and abandoned cellars to wildlife food webs and tree species composition, New England’s forests are especially rich places to interpret the past. On this gentle 2-mile hike, we will explore decades and even centuries old clues that remain on the landscape today as testament to the activities of humans before Deer Pond Farm was designated as a nature sanctuary. We’ll also discuss those implications for present-day plants and wildlife. All on site programs: Held outside. Registration required: ctaudubon.org $5 adult members Free child member $10 adult non-members $5 child non-member. No fee when noted. Children under 18 must be with an adult. Inclement weather cancels.

Bring binoculars, camera, water, and walking stick. Trails open to the public dawn to dusk daily. Limited cell service on trails. Special note: Please adhere to current COVID-19 protocols. Keep 6 feet from others and bring a mask. Use this QR code to visit our website pages. Visitor parking and guided Ppograms at: 57 Wakeman Hill Road, Sherman, CT 06784 860-799-4074 See kiosks for trail and conservation information.

Roger Sherman Chapter DAR hosting annual veteran's breakfast

The Roger Sherman Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will be hosting their annual veteran’s breakfast for all New Milford area veterans. The breakfast will be held at the Maxx on Nov. 11, 2021 from 8:30-10:30 am. We will all then proceed to meet on the New Milford Green for the Veteran’s Day Ceremony. Please come, have breakfast and enjoy a social event with other veterans. For further information, please contact Heidi Norcross at: Heidi.norcross268@gmail.com or call: 203-788-2305.

Sherman Playhouse hosting holiday musical revue

On Nov. 26, The Sherman Playhouse will present Bradford Blake’s hilarious holiday musical revue, Wreck The Halls, directed by Brad Blake with musical direction by Charles Smith. Nothing is sacred in this slay ride of adult humor that rips the shiny bows and pretty wrapping off the holiday season. The show features two acts of music-filled satire and burlesque that turn the last quarter of the calendar belly up. And audiences should be warned - they'll never look at Kris Kringle the same way again (Warning: Due to adult humor, Wreck The Halls is not recommended for the younger elves).

The Sherman Playhouse will be following local and national theater protocols regarding COVID-19. Audience members will be required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks during the performances. Questions can be directed to information@shermanplayers.org. Wreck The Halls runs Nov. 26, 27, Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. There will be two 2 p.m. Sunday matinees Dec.5 and 12.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students. Reservations can be made online at shermanplayers.org or by calling the box office at (860) 354-3622. The Sherman Playhouse is a non-Equity theatre company located at 5 Route 39 North (next to the firehouse) in Sherman.