Community news: New Milford Dept. of health holds flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinics, more

New Milford Department of Health holds flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Flu season is here and the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that everyone six months of age and older receive a flu vaccine before Halloween. It is important, this year more than ever, to get your flu shot and it could not be easier. Get your flu and your COVID vaccine at the New Milford Department of Health clinic, located at John Pettibone Community Center, on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. Schedule your flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine appointments by visiting the Town of New Milford website, www.newmilford.org/vaccineInfo.