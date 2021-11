The following announcements and events are taking place in the New Milford area:

Community theater group of Washington present free historic public reading in Bridgewater

The reading will be at the Burnham Library in Bridgewater, Dec 18 at 1:30 p.m. Readings of short stories, interviews, essays and poetry from members of the “Vicious Circle” will explore the troubles, aspirations and expectations of what life was meant to be, merely a century ago, a release said. Community organizations are welcome to contact Dramalites President Doug Winkel at dramalites.dwinkel@mail.com, to arrange for an afternoon of humor, wit and wisdom from not so long ago. The "Vicious Circle" is of the Algonquin Hotel Round Table from the 1920's.

New Fairfield/Sherman Animal Welfare Society holding holiday boutique

The boutique is Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 2 Colonial Road, at the corner of state Route 37 in New Fairfield. Admission and parking are free. On Dec. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m., for a $5 charge, there will be a sneak peek preview for an early chance to purchase the many handcrafted items at the boutique. On sale will be a wide selection of ornaments and jewelry, gifts for pets, teardrop wreaths, live wreaths, NFSAW 2022 pet calendars, handmade quilts and pet beds, homemade dog treats, gift baskets, tabletop Christmas trees, and other holiday decorations. A raffle also will be held and on Dec. 4 the boutique will include a bake sale. Masks and social distancing encouraged. All proceeds from the boutique will benefit the neglected, abused and abandoned dogs and cats who are sheltered and who are found loving homes by NFSAW, a nonprofit organization created in 1977.

Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department holding holiday dinner

The dinner is Saturday, Dec. 4, from 5-7 p.m.,

700 Kent Road. It is take out only. The meal includes ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, water and dessert. Pre-orders encouraged by visiting GVFDCT.org, as prior years have been sold out. The cost is $17 per meal.

Craft sale in Kent — donation sent to children’s charities

The sale is Nov 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the center of kent on 17 Bridge Street, Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Parish. There are children’s aprons, beads for making jewelry and ornaments, and other items.

Washington Art Association, Gallery presents “That Certain Shade of Christmas”

The annual 2021 Holiday Gift Show event chair and interior designer Bruce Glickman, along with designer Betsey Netsler, are putting their design expertise into curating an unusual, unexpected and one-of-a-kind holiday shopping experience, where color, décor, and gifts have shifted, faded and evolved, a press release said.

The sale will include online shopping access for select pieces, including jewelry in copper, silver and Italian Murano glass beads, functional and sculptural ceramics, exquisite one-of-a-kind cards, beeswax and soy candles, hand turned and carved wooden gifts and artowork. The show is open Nov. 26 to Dec. 24 (until 3 p.m.)

Sherman Library hosts open studio show

Thirteen local Sherman artists are participating in the Sherman Open Studio Tour Dec. 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Painters, photographers, mixed media, jewelers, fused glass, and fabric artists will open their home studios or participate in pop-up studios. There will be guides and signs available. For more information, visit carondesigns.com/sherman-artists.

The Sherman Artists group held a first meeting on Oct. 22 via the Sherman Library Zoom and agreed on their first activity, an Open Studio Tour, the first weekend in December.

There are six artists in home studios and seven in pop-up studios at the Sherman Senior Center, the Sherman Town Hall Meeting Room, the Sacred Grounds Coffee Roasters, and Hair by Susi. The Sherman Artists Open Studio Guide is a brochure containing a map, directions, contact information, an overview with images of each participant's artwork and our sponsors. The brochure will be available at various Sherman locations, the Sherman Library, the Sherman Old Store, American Pie, the White Silo Winery, Happy Rainbows and more.

Samples of each artist's work will be in a Sherman Library Open Studio Show through Jan. 5, 2022.

KMR Arts book signing: Kali Limited Edition

The book signing is by Len Prince, Brian Wallis and Matt Tyrnauer on Dec. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Kali was a pioneer of alternative photography. She coined the term Artography to describe her painterly photographs, trademarking the name around 1967. Kali's lost archive spans five decades and contains three bodies of work — Portraits and Landscapes, Polaroids, and Outer Space, a press release said.

KMR is at 2 Titus Road, Washington Depot.

Call 860-868-7588 or visit info@kmrarts.com or kmrarts.com.

Roxbury library to exhibit “Conversations With Nature”

“Conversations with Nature,” an exhibit and sale of works by seven area artists at the Minor Memorial Library, 23 South Street, Roxbury will continue during regular library hours through Jan. 29, except when the Community Room is in use for a special library program. For hours, visit minormemoriallibrary.org. The library is following CDC guidance on masks and distancing.

The exhibit displays the creativity of artists Ruth Jaffe, Elizabeth MacDonald, Didier Malaquin, Rebecca Rosow, Jim Stanton, Phil Stone, and Joan Stracks.

The artists explore nature in its many forms and dialects, offering the viewer a wide selection of perspectives. Minor Memorial Library is handicapped-accessible. Call the library at 860- 350-2181 for information and directions.

KML presents work by local artist Sergio Villaschi

Local artist Sergio Villaschi will have artwork displayed in Kent Memorial Library’s gallery beginning Nov. 1 through the end of December in an exhibit titled Light, Color & Texture Revisited. There will be a special opportunity to tour the exhibition with the artist from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 11.

Kent Memorial Library is at 32 North Main Street. For more information, calln 860-927-3761 or visit Kentmemoriallibrary.org.

Kent: St. Andrew’s Messiah Sing-in

St. Andrew’s Music in the Nave series presents its tenth annual performance of Handel’s Messiah with James Sinclair conducting the Sherman Chamber Ensemble. The event will be Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Parish, 1 Main St. (corner of Rtes. 7 and 341), Kent. Tickets are $20 by visiting https://bit.ly/messiah10 and the door. Students can get in for free.

Audience members may sing the choral parts and will be provided scores. George Frederic Handel’s Messiah, a work for voices and orchestra, premiered in Dublin premiere in 1742. This performance will consist of the Nativity-centered Part One and the celebrated Hallelujah Chorus. Jordan Rose Lee (soprano), Laura Evans (mezzo), Doug Schmolze (tenor), and Joseph McDonough (bass-baritone) are the vocal soloists; Laurel Larsen plays organ. For more information, call 860-927-3486, email st.andrew.kent@snet.net, or visit www.standrewskentct.org/mitn.html.

Program on Blacksmithing set for November 27 at Roxbury’s Mine Hill Preserve

Join the Roxbury Land Trust Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. for the annual Dave Beglan Memorial Program at Mine Hill Preserve during Thanksgiving weekend. Historian and blacksmith Skip Kern will discuss the role of the blacksmith during the Industrial Revolution, the heyday of the mines at Mine Hill, a release said. Additionally, Kern will explore blacksmiths’ contribution to the railroad as it relates to the nearby Shepaug Railroad.

The group will meet in the Mine Hill Preserve parking lot. Please wear appropriate shoes for a short walk. Inclement weather will cancel the event. Please register by emailing barbara@roxburylandtrust.org or calling the Land Trust office at 860-250-4148.

Kern, with over 35 years of experience as a smith, specializes in 18th and 19th century blacksmithing and currently interprets the craft through on-site demonstrations at the Wilton Historical Society. His past affiliations include the CT Antique Machinery Association in Kent and Boothe Memorial Park in Stratford. For more information, visit roxburylandtrust.org.

New Milford library has adjusted hours for the holidays

New Milford Public Library will be closed Friday, Nov. 26. Regular hours will resume Monday, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m. Outside book drops will reopen Monday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. For information, call the library at 860-355-1191, ext 2.

New Milford: Gallery 25 displaying “Deck the Halls” show

Gallery 25 members are displaying a new show, “Deck the Halls,” with new paintings, photographs, jewelry, glass, pottery, woodworking and cards ranging from contemporary to traditional including local scenes. Visit the gallery to see all the member artists talents through Jan. 8. For more information about the Gallery 25 and this event, visit gallery25ct.com or email Gallery25newmilfordct @gmail.com.

Gunn museum in Washington: Guest lecturer to present on history of theater

On Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom, the there will be a presentation on “Raising the Curtain: A History of Theater in Washington” with Sarah Griswold, former curator of the Gunn Historical Museum. This program is being co-sponsored by the Gunn Historical Museum and The Dramalites. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this free virtual program. Visit the museum's registration page to sign up: gunnlibrary.org/gunnmuseum/upcoming-programs/.

This lecture will explore the many ways in which Washington residents enjoyed, performed in, and learned from the performances of plays and other entertainments from the mid-19th century to the present day. Theater in Washington at times confronted social norms and traditions, and at other times celebrated them, a release said.

A graduate of the Wykeham Rise School as an art major back in what she calls the school's Golden Age, Griswold is an independent consultant and mentor to cultural and nonprofit organizations throughout Connecticut. For more information visit gunnmuseum.org or contact the Gunn Historical Museum at 860-868-7756 or by emailing info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org.