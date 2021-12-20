Community news: JCC in Sherman presents ‘Some of My Songs,’ other programs

The following announcements and events are taking place in the New Milford area:

JCC in Sherman hosts music night

There will be a music night Jan. 8 at 7 p.m with “Some of My Songs” starring Mike Latini with special guest Susanna Marker.

Also, "The City Without Jews" a silent film and live music night featuring musicians Alicia Svigals and Donald Sosin on Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

Reservations are required. Tickets for each event are $20 for members and $25 for others, and can be purchased at jccinsherman.org.

New Milford Commission on the Arts seeks artists

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio is hosting a juried open show for painters, mixed media and

sculptors Jan. 15-29. Delivery is Jan. 9 from 3-5 p.m. The opening reception is Jan. 15 from 2-4 p.m. and awards will be announced at 3 p.m. For more information and a prospectus, visit gallery25ct.com.

The judge for the show is Joel Levitt, New Milford resident and former chairman of the

art department for the Danbury school system. Awards will be at the discretion of the judge.

Accepted mediums include watercolor, oil, acrylic, pastel, mixed media, and sculpture. No photographs or prints will be accepted. Entry fee per artist is $25 for one or two pieces of original two-dimensional art or sculpture, no larger than 1,000 square inches (roughly 26 inches by 36 inches including frame), original work only.

Delivery for all works is Jan. 9 from 3 to 5 p.m.

No works will be accepted after the deadline. There is a 30 percent commission on all sales and all works must be for sale. For a complete prospectus, visit Gallery25.com.

Guest lecturers to present on the history of Pilobolus in Washington

The Gunn Historical Museum and Pilobolus in Washington will present the guest lecture “Pilobolus Origins” with Renee Jaworski and Matt Kent, Pilobolus Artistic Directors, on Zoom on Jan.17 at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this free virtual Gunn Museum program.

In Origins, get a glimpse of the nascent and yet unnamed company performing their first piece called Pilobolus, and learn how the company evolved to secure its place in the history books through vintage and rarely seen footage, personal insights, and more, a release said. This virtual experience, co-sponsored by the Gunn Historical Museum and Pilobolus, includes an interactive Q&A session with the artistic directors.

For more information, visit gunnmuseum.org, call 860-868-7756 or send an email to info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org.

Bridgewater library opens new art exhibit by Anita Gregorski

The Burnham Library’s art exhibit will be on display from Jan. 4 to Feb. 26. The show, entitled “Observing Surroundings,” is a collection of art by Middlebury artist Anita Gregorski.

Her work in acrylic, oils and watercolors draws from the natural world and she finds inspiration in the simplicity of light on snow, afternoon sunsets, dew on a blossom and the coastal shoreline, a release said.

For more information, visit Anitagregorski.com. The Burnham Library is at 62 Main St. South, Bridgewater. For additional information, call 860-354-6937 or visit burnhamlibrary.org.

New Milford author, fitness coach, launching memoir

Local author, fitness professional, and mental health advocate Valerie J. Walsh will have a launch of her memoir, “Shattered to the Core.”

This free event will be held Jan. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at 19 Main in New Milford. A portion of the proceeds from the book sales will go NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). There is no need for RSVP for this community event. Light refreshments will be served and a cash bar will be available. For more information, visit valeriejwalshauthor.com.

Roxbury library to exhibit “Conversations With Nature”

“Conversations with Nature,” an exhibit and sale of works by seven area artists at the Minor Memorial Library, 23 South Street, Roxbury will continue during regular library hours through Jan. 29, except when the Community Room is in use for a special library program. For hours, visit minormemoriallibrary.org. The library is following CDC guidance on masks and distancing.

The exhibit displays the creativity of artists Ruth Jaffe, Elizabeth MacDonald, Didier Malaquin, Rebecca Rosow, Jim Stanton, Phil Stone, and Joan Stracks.

The artists explore nature in its many forms and dialects, offering the viewer a wide selection of perspectives. Minor Memorial Library is handicapped-accessible. Call the library at 860- 350-2181 for information and directions.

New Milford: Gallery 25 displaying “Deck the Halls” show

Gallery 25 members are displaying a new show, “Deck the Halls,” with new paintings, photographs, jewelry, glass, pottery, woodworking and cards ranging from contemporary to traditional including local scenes. Visit the gallery to see all the member artists talents through Jan. 8. For more information about the Gallery 25 and this event, visit gallery25ct.com or email Gallery25newmilfordct @gmail.com.

Author talk & Greek mythology poetry reading at Washington library

The event will be Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. with poet Susan A. Katz, author of “The Limits of Light,” at The Gunn Memorial Library, 5 Wykeham Road, Washington. The program will be offered in-person or potentially via Zoom, weather and COVID-dependent. There is free admission. Katz, a resident of Washington, will read from her recently-published book “The Limits of Light,” a collection of narrative poems which explore how the tales of Greek mythology compare to the challenges, and failures, of contemporary life. Face masks and preregistration are requested by calling 860-868-7586 or visiting gunnlibrary.org/programs. For information on Katz visit https://poetladykatz.com.

Washington: Byrde + the b featuring contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller

New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller will have his work on exhibit through March 26. Miller works in oils on canvas in combination with images inspired by nature. He works in a series of paintings, usually working on from two to three at a time. For more information, visit byrdeandtheb.com. Byrde + the b at 10 Titus Road, Washington.

Tree of warmth returns to New Milford Town Hall

This holiday season, the Christmas tree in the front entry of Town Hall will be decorated with care and support from the New Milford community, a release said.

Mayor Pete Bass asked that the tree be decorated with hats, mittens and scarves. In addition to store bought items, many very talented local knitters and crocheters donate their hand-made creations. The hats, scarves and mittens, will then be brought to the New Milford Social Services office to be distributed to families in need during the upcoming cold months of winter. Hats, scarves and mittens can be dropped off at the mayor’s office during business hours.

In addition, the mayor’s office is accepting check or cash donations for the Community Fuel Bank of New Milford and checks/cash or non-perishable food items for the New Milford Food Bank. Checks can be made out to the Community Fuel Bank of New Milford and the New Milford Food Bank respectively. These can also be dropped off at the mayor’s office during business hours.

Kent Memorial Library receives funding from ARPA

This fall, the Kent Memorial Library received funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) through the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and from the Connecticut State Library (CSL). The goal behind these grants is to offer resources and support to ensure that individuals and families across the state are comfortable with digital connectivity and devices, a release said.

Digital navigation begins with one-on-one connection to assess internet needs and supply affordable broadband and the library wanted to increase access safely, the release said. Kent Memorial Library received $14,038. Limited by the grant parameters, the library purchased some personal protective equipment (PPE, masks and sanitizer), a new patron counter, some new cables to use for charging stations, and outside furniture to take advantage of the WIFI, including a solar powered table with charging ports and a new bench with a solar powered charger installed next to it. Both units are fully operational. Patrons can access the internet on their devices and charge them without having to enter the building. Plus, it’s available 24-7, the release said.

JCC in Sherman presents “Some of My Songs”

Join the JCC in Sherman Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. for a performance of “Some of My Songs” starring Mike Latini with special guest Susanna Marker. Latini developed his craft in New York City and Boston, performing in rock bands and singer song-writer venues throughout the northeast.

His fourth and latest album, “2020 Visions,” written during and largely about the pandemic year, is being released in connection with this show, a release said. His earlier collections are available on and iTunes and Spotify, and can be heard at mikelatini.com.

Marker is a singer-songwriter based in Sherman. She has performed her original music throughout the region as both a solo act and with several bands, the release said. Reservations are required. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for others, and can be purchased online at jccinsherman.org. To help better plan for this event, purchase tickets by Jan. 7. A snow date is scheduled for Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. This concert will be held indoors, masks will be required to be worn by all individuals regardless of vaccination status.

JCC in Sherman hosts The City Without Jews Silent Film and Live Music accompanying film

The event will be Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. Join The City Without Jews, Silent Film and Live Music featuring musicians Alicia Svigals and Donald Sosin. Jews are hounded by mobs and driven from Vienna in this 1924 expressionist film based on the satirical novel by Hugo Bettauer. The sensational film that anticipated the Holocaust and cost Bettauer his life was rediscovered in 2015. With commentary by film scholar Noah Isenberg (UT Austin) and a live score. Recently restored and featuring a new soundtrack, The City Without Jews is one of few surviving Austrian Expressionist films and the magnum opus of director H.K. Breslauer, a release said. Filmed in 1924, it can be seen as a chilling premonition of the Holocaust—the premise is the political rise of the Christian Social Party, which orders all Jews to evacuate Austria. In the ensuing months, the sober reality of a society without Jews sets in, as cultural institutions close and cafes are replaced with beer halls. Eventually, the economy declines and unemployment runs rampant. Based on the dystopian book by Hugo Bettauer and intended originally as political satire, it became the subject of controversy and censorship, especially in conjunction with the rise of Nazism, the release said.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for others. This performance will be held indoors, masks will be required to be worn by all individuals regardless of vaccination status.

New Milford: Mayor seeks volunteers to fill positions on town boards

Mayor Pete Bass is seeking volunteers to fill positions on varying town boards, committees and commissions. Find a list of Boards and Commissions on the Town’s website. Positions highlighted in yellow are vacant and need replacements. Those who are interested in volunteering may download the volunteer application form found on the town’s website at newmilford.org, fill it out, and return it to Mayor@NewMilford.org. For more information, call the Mayor’s office at 860-355-6010.

Programs at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington

Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. is Family Game Day. Children and parents of all ages are welcome to spend the afternoon playing a variety of board games, puzzles, and card games. Have a cup of hot chocolate and a snack while playing games. There will be Clue, Candy Land, a deck of cards and other games.

Join Dr. Wendy Hurwitz Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m. virtually or in person (limited seating) as she gives tips and techniques to improve sleep and restorative rest. This program will give useful, concrete information, tools, and techniques to take with one on the way to a better night’s sleep, a release said. Out of respect for those with allergies, refrain from wearing perfume or cologne if possible.

Local author and poet Susan A. Katz will discuss “The Limits of Light,” Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. It is a collection of narrative poems that explores the tales of Greek mythology and their contemporary messages, a release said. From Apollo, who was thwarted in love, to Scylla who betrays her father for lust, to Icarus who strives to fly to the sun only to fall to his death, the tales of the gods unfold in Katz’s poetry, the release said. This program will be offered both in person with limited seating and on Zoom.

Winter Reading Challenge: Pick up a challenge bingo card at the library and complete a set of challenges across, down, or diagonally for a chance to win one of three curated gift baskets throughout the months of January, February, and March. This will kick off with a party Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. where one can pick up challenge cards, gather book lists, and pick up a copy of “The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner,” a dark and gripping tale that convincingly weaves three heroines across two timelines into a story about poison, revenge, and a network of women helping each other through a world often stacked against them, the release said. The book club meeting for this title will take place Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. and will be offered both in person and online.

January movie matinees: These showings are free and open to the public. Seating is limited and registration is required.

Jan. 3 at 1 p.m., Respect- Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, Respect is the true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice. It is rated PG-13 and is 2 hours, 25 minutes.

Jan. 10 at 1 p.m., Flag Day, Sean Penn directs and stars alongside his daughter Dylan Penn in this intimate family portrait of a young woman who struggles to reconcile her memories of her loving father with the fact that he was the most notorious counterfeiter in U.S. history. It is rated R, 1 hour, 49 minutes.

Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. “On the Rocks” The story of a young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York. In this comedy about aging, marriage, and the tenuous bond between parents and grown children, New York author and married mother-of-two Laura has become suspicious that her career-driven husband may be having an affair with a coworker, a speculation encouraged by her caddish, bon vivant father. Rated R, it is 1 hour, 36 minutes.

Jan. 31 at 1 p.m., Stillwater, An American oil-rig roughneck travels to Marseille, France, to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system, he soon builds a new life for himself as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate her. It is rated R, 2 hours, 19 minutes.

Gunn Memorial Library and Museum is at 5 Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586, e-mail:gunnprograms@biblio.org or visit gunnlibrary.org.

Grow vegetables with New Milford Garden Club

This activity is for those at any gardening level. All are welcome and you are bound to pick up some great information from a garden expert. Please join the New Milford Garden Club to explore growing one’s own vegetables. The club will discuss some of the simple things that can be done do to make one’s garden a successful and enjoyable experience, a release said. Questions are encouraged. The event will be Jan. 11 at John Pettibone Community Center (corner of Route 7 and Pickett District Road), in the cafeteria, from 1-3 p.m. Reservations are required. It is free for members and a $5 donation suggested for others. Call Diane at 908-723-2785 to register. Masks will be required, folding chairs will provide for social distancing. Please bring your own refreshments.