Community news: JCC in Sherman hosts music night, more

The following announcements and events are taking place in the New Milford area:

JCC in Sherman hosts music night

There will be a music night Jan. 8 at 7 p.m with “Some of My Songs” starring Mike Latini with special guest Susanna Marker.

Also, "The City Without Jews" a silent film and live music night featuring musicians Alicia Svigals and Donald Sosin on Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

Reservations are required. Tickets for each event are $20 for members and $25 for others, and can be purchased at jccinsherman.org.

Roxbury Land Trust opens new Volunteers Bridge at Orzech Preserve

The Roxbury Land Trust has installed a new Volunteers’ Bridge at the Orzech Family Preserve off Botsford Hill Road, Roxbury. The installation is part of an ongoing effort to improve connectivity between preserves, a release said.

The new steel bridge spans the scenic Shepaug River and connects RLT’s River Road Preserve to its west Shepaug preserves (Orzech, Golden Harvest, and Erbacher). The old bridge remains closed and will be dismantled when conditions allow.

“To have residents willing to donate for the benefit of all shows great support for the Land Trust’s mission as well as just how deep the sense of community is here in Roxbury,” said Trust President Julie Steers. “As a small nonprofit organization with a staff of three, the Roxbury Land Trust is fortunate to count on our neighbors, friends and members to continue to support capital projects that make the preserves better for everyone.”

Visit roxburylandtrust.org to view maps of these preserves of any of the others managed by the Land Trust.

Washington: Shepaug Agriscience Academy welcomes back Little Britches Therapeutic Riding

Building on a pilot program that ran last spring, young riders from Little Britches Therapeutic Riding are wrapping up a fall session at Shepaug Valley High School in Washington.

“The Shepaug Agriscience Academy is delighted to welcome back Little Britches Therapeutic Riding to its indoor arena,” said Agriscience teacher Anne Hermans, DVM. “Little Britches will now instruct both fall and late winter sessions at Shepaug.”

It’s a win-win partnership for the school and the Roxbury-based nonprofit, which provides therapeutic riding and equine-assisted activities to individuals with disabilities, a release said. The riders, mostly children, benefit by extending their riding season. And Shepaug students who volunteer to assist benefit from an experiential learning opportunity. “Volunteer opportunities and training are open to all Shepaug students, including Agriscience students. No prior equine experience is necessary,” Hermans explained. Ag students who volunteer can earn Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) credits toward graduation. In all, 39 riders have taken part in the fall session, which ends Dec. 17. Each rider is individually coached by a Little Britches instructor, with volunteers from the community as well as the school acting as sidewalkers and horse leaders. A physical therapist is available to work with riders who have specific needs. Little Britches horses and ponies are brought to Shepaug on lesson days and return home to Roxbury at the end of the day. For information about the program or volunteer opportunities, call 860-350-5050 or contact littlebritchesct@gmail.com.

New Milford Commission on the Arts seeks artists

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio is hosting a juried open show for painters, mixed media and

sculptors Jan. 15-29. Delivery is Jan. 9 from 3-5 p.m. The opening reception is Jan. 15 from 2-4 p.m. and awards will be announced at 3 p.m. For more information and a prospectus, visit gallery25ct.com.

The Judge for the show is Joel Levitt, New Milford resident, and former Chairman of the

Art Department for the Danbury School System. Awards will be at the discretion of the judge.

Accepted mediums include watercolor, oil, acrylic, pastel, mixed media, and sculpture. No photographs or prints will be accepted. Entry fee per artist is $25 for one or two pieces of

original two-dimensional art or sculpture, no larger than 1,000 square inches (roughly 26 inches by 36 inches including frame), original work only.

Delivery for all works is Jan. 9 from 3-5 p.m.

No works will be accepted after the deadline. 30 percent commission on all sales and all works

must be for sale. For a complete prospectus, visit Gallery25.com.

Guest lecturers to present on the history of Pilobolus in Washington

The Gunn Historical Museum and Pilobolus in Washington will present the guest lecture “Pilobolus Origins” with Renee Jaworski and Matt Kent, Pilobolus Artistic Directors, on Zoom Jan.17 at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this free virtual Gunn Museum program.

Visit the museum's registration page to sign up: gunnlibrary.org/gunn-museum/upcoming-programs/ Join Artistic Directors Renée Jaworski and Matt Kent in a conversation about Pilobolus, with special guests to be announced.

In Origins, get a glimpse of the nascent and yet unnamed company performing their first piece called Pilobolus, and learn how the company evolved to secure its place in the history books through vintage and rarely seen footage, personal insights, and more, a release said. This virtual experience, co-sponsored by the Gunn Historical Museum and Pilobolus, includes an interactive Q&A session with the artistic directors.

For more information, visit gunnmuseum.org, call 860-868-7756 or send an email to info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org.

Bridgewater library opens new art exhibit by Anita Gregorski

The Burnham Library’s art exhibit will be on display from Jan. 4-Feb. 26. The show, entitled “Observing Surroundings,” is a collection of art by Middlebury artist Anita Gregorski.

Her work in acrylic, oils and watercolors draws from the natural world and she finds inspiration in the simplicity of light on snow, afternoon sunsets, dew on a blossom and the coastal shoreline, a release said.

For more information, visit Anitagregorski.com. The Burnham Library is at 62 Main St. South, Bridgewater. For additional information, call 860-354-6937 or visit burnhamlibrary.org.

New Milford author, fitness coach, launching memoir

Local author, fitness professional, and mental health advocate Valerie J. Walsh will have a launch of her memoir, “Shattered to the Core.”

This free event will be held Jan. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at 19 Main in New Milford. A portion of the proceeds from the book sales will go NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). There is no need for RSVP for this community event. Light refreshments will be served and a cash bar will be available.

For more information or to purchase a copy of the book, visit valeriejwalshauthor.com.

Community theater group of Washington presents historic reading in Bridgewater

The reading will be at the Burnham Library in Bridgewater, Dec 18 at 1:30 p.m. Readings of short stories, interviews, essays and poetry from members of the “Vicious Circle” will explore the troubles, aspirations and expectations of what life was meant to be, merely a century ago, a release said. Community organizations are welcome to contact Dramalites President Doug Winkel at dramalites.dwinkel@mail.com, to arrange for an afternoon of humor, wit and wisdom from not so long ago, a release said. The "Vicious Circle" is of the Algonquin Hotel Round Table from the 1920's.

Washington Art Association, Gallery presents “That Certain Shade of Christmas”

The show is open to Dec. 24 until 3 p.m. The annual 2021 Holiday Gift Show includes online shopping access for select pieces including jewelry in copper, silver and Italian Murano glass beads, functional and sculptural ceramics, exquisite one-of-a-kind cards, beeswax and soy candles, hand turned and carved wooden gifts and artowork.

Roxbury library to exhibit “Conversations With Nature”

“Conversations with Nature,” an exhibit and sale of works by seven area artists at the Minor Memorial Library, 23 South Street, Roxbury will continue during regular library hours through Jan. 29, except when the Community Room is in use for a special library program. For hours, visit minormemoriallibrary.org. The library is following CDC guidance on masks and distancing.

The exhibit displays the creativity of artists Ruth Jaffe, Elizabeth MacDonald, Didier Malaquin, Rebecca Rosow, Jim Stanton, Phil Stone, and Joan Stracks.

The artists explore nature in its many forms and dialects, offering the viewer a wide selection of perspectives. Minor Memorial Library is handicapped-accessible. Call the library at 860- 350-2181 for information and directions.

New Milford: Gallery 25 displaying “Deck the Halls” show

Gallery 25 members are displaying a new show, “Deck the Halls,” with new paintings, photographs, jewelry, glass, pottery, woodworking and cards ranging from contemporary to traditional including local scenes. Visit the gallery to see all the member artists talents through Jan. 8. For more information about the Gallery 25 and this event, visit gallery25ct.com or email Gallery25newmilfordct @gmail.com.

Author talk & Greek mythology poetry reading at Washington library

The event will be Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. with poet Susan A. Katz, author of “The Limits of Light,” at The Gunn Memorial Library, 5 Wykeham Road, Washington. The program will be offered in-person or potentially via Zoom, weather and COVID-dependent. There is free admission. Katz, a resident of Washington, will read from her recently-published book “The Limits of Light,” a collection of narrative poems which explore how the tales of Greek mythology compare to the challenges, and failures, of contemporary life. Face masks and preregistration are requested by calling 860-868-7586 or visiting gunnlibrary.org/programs. For information on Katz visit https://poetladykatz.com.

Washington: Byrde + the b featuring contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller

New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller will have his work on exhibit through March 26. Miller works in oils on canvas in combination with images inspired by nature. He works in a series of paintings, usually working on from two to three at a time. For more information, visit byrdeandtheb.com. Byrde + the b is at 10 Titus Road, Washington.

Tree of warmth returns to New Milford Town Hall

This holiday season, the Christmas tree in the front entry of Town Hall will be decorated with care and support from the New Milford community, a release said.

Mayor Pete Bass asked that the tree be decorated with hats, mittens and scarves. In addition to store bought items, many very talented local knitters and crocheters donate their hand-made creations. The hats, scarves and mittens, will then be brought to the New Milford Social Services office to be distributed to families in need during the upcoming cold months of winter. Hats, scarves and mittens can be dropped off at the mayor’s office during business hours.

In addition, the mayor’s office is accepting check or cash donations for the Community Fuel Bank of New Milford and checks/cash or non-perishable food items for the New Milford Food Bank. Checks can be made out to the Community Fuel Bank of New Milford and the New Milford Food Bank respectively. These can also be dropped off at the mayor’s office during business hours.