Community news: Gallery 25 in New Milford opening ‘Anticipation’, more

“Anticipation” by Gallery Members is the member artists’ interpretation of winter days, waiting for spring and dreaming of summer. Judith Secco is the featured artist “Between Fantasy and Reality.” Her photographs bring nature to life, a release said. The Members Show “Anticipation” is Feb. 4 through March 26 and the Judith Secco’s featured artist show is Feb. 4 to Feb. 27. The opening reception for both is Feb. 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit gallery25ct.com.

At the gallery are new photographs by Linda T Hubbard, Barbara Soares, Jim Stasiak and Terrance Tougas; new paintings by Beth Carlson, Carolyn Cohen, Stephanie Gerber, Mary Jane Magoon, Patti Maher, Carol Moore, Adele Moros, and Annie Sadlon; pottery by Roberta Ahuja and Carol Moore; fused glass by Maryann Meken-Silvestri; jewelry by Maureen Henriques and Leigh Graham; scarves by Leigh Graham and woodworking by Terrance Tougas.

Secco is a native of Connecticut's Northwest corner and former member of Gallery 25. She is an avid self-taught photographer, the release said. She began with an in-home darkroom focusing mainly on black and white images and later realized a passion for digital photography. Developing her own technique using layers, textures and composites, she uses her artist eye to create unique still life images. Shooting a variety of subjects, Secco’s work finds its balance between photography and fine art.

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio, New Milford Commission on the Arts is at

11 Railroad St., New Milford. Call 860-355-6009.

Sherman Players presents “An Evening of Shakespearean monologues”

On Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at The Sherman Playhouse, The Sherman Players, in conjunction with Shakespeare in Sharon, will present “An Evening Of Shakespearean Monologues,” compiled and directed by Jane Farnol.

This production is a joint fundraiser for both The Sherman Players and Shakespeare in Sharon.

For the safety of our audience and performers, The Sherman Playhouse will be following local and national theater protocols regarding COVID-19. Audience members will be required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks during the performances. Questions can be directed to information@shermanplayers.org.

Tickets are $20. Reservations can be made at shermanplayers.org or by calling the box office at (860) 354-3622.

The Sherman Playhouse is a non-equity theatre company at 5 Route 39 North (next to the firehouse).

Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life to host playright Marc Lapadula

The Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life (GWCJL) will host playwright Marc Lapadula, senior lecturer in the film and media studies program at Yale University, in a Zoom program Feb. 6 at 10 a.m., titled “Cinema with a Cause: Jewish Filmmakers and the Call for Social Justice in America.”

Lapadula will focus on those movies, including “Casablanca,” “You Only Live Once,” “The French Connection” and “The New Centurions,” that are among the many memorable films from Jewish directors that display the directors’ willingness to weave powerful social themes into compelling narratives, a release said. He will highlight the contributions of filmmakers such as Sidney Lumet, Arthur Penn, Stanley Kubrick and Mike Nichols who have brought to their work a profound awareness of racial discrimination, human degradation, religious intolerance and social exploitation, stirring the consciences of their viewers to advocate for social change, the release said.

For more information, call 860-868-2434. Email jewishlifect@gmail.com for additional information and to obtain the Zoom link.

Kent library presenting Medicare 101 webinar

The Kent Memorial Library presents Medicare 101 in partnership with Jim Farnham, on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon and March 22, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Are you currently enrolled in Medicare? Will you be turning 65 over the next year or two? In this webinar, learn about eligibility, how and when to enroll, when you can make changes, and available insurance options.

Review and compare what services are covered/not covered under Medicare Parts A, B, C, and D. Detail the costs associated with medical and drug insurance. Explore and evaluate Original Medicare, Medicare Supplement Insurance, Prescription Drug Plans, and Medicare Advantage Plans.

This program will simplify the choices needed to be made, help make more well-informed decisions, and explain what Medicare means. This educational event is free and open to the public.

Register in advance to receive a link to the webinar.

Kent Memorial Library is at 32 North Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3761 or visit kentmemoriallibrary.org.

February New Milford Public Library young adult events

Here are February NMPL YA events for grades 6 to 12. Most events are in person at the Marsh Parish House, unless otherwise indicated. RSVP for all programs by emailing Amy Berkun at aberkun@biblio.org.

Healthy Heart & Mind—Practice yoga and mindfulness with Dawn Delpha. Feb. 9 from 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Folktales & Fairytales—Show a love of books and come and read some tales! February 14 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

On the Same Page—a new book club that focuses on underrepresented characters. Join the club and help choose the books. Feb. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Make a Masterpiece—a collaboration with the Youth Agency, learn how to do online art. Feb. 23 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Pettibone Community Center.

Dungeons & Dragons meets on Zoom, Feb. 7 and 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Game On: Games & Chess Club is Feb. 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Write Stuff is Feb. 17 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Zoom, meeting with published author Debby Green.

Graphic Novels Book Club is Feb. 20 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Glenholme School to hold run for autism

The Glenholme School's ninth annual “Glenholme 5K Run for Autism” will be held on Nov. 13 at Steep Rock Preserve.

Note: Kent Library Association’s library history program, a staged reading of Bricks and Books, is postponed to April.

Hooligans beat the winter blues, Don’s birthday bash at Sherman JCC

Join the Sherman JCC Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. for an evening of music and celebration featuring The Hooligans with special guests. The Hooligans Hail from Sherman. They are three Sherman residents and one New Yorker. They've all had individual solo and group projects over the years and really enjoy getting together to play locally, a release said.

The Hooligans are: Bob O'Connor: guitar and vocals, Don Lowe — Guitar and vocals' John Langworthy — bass and vocals; and Bobby Max Bauer — percussion and vocals. The Hooligans share their eclectic backgrounds, mixing in a tasty variety of classic rock, rockabilly, country and pop, the release said.

Reservations are required. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for others. This performance will be held indoors, masks will be required to be worn by all individuals regardless of vaccination status.

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, Litchfield Distillery team up for virtual tasting

Litchfield Distillery has a wide range of exceptionally distilled spirits, handcrafted from the highest quality, regionally harvested grains and fruit, a release said.

The Gunn Memorial Library will host a virtual tasting with Litchfield Distillery Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Register on the library’s website to reserve a tasting kit complete with five small sample bottles of Litchfield Distillery’s spectrum of spirits. Each kit also contains a small glass, tasting notes and information about the distillery. Batchers from the distillery will give a virtual tour of the premises and a guided tasting experience on Zoom. Registration is limited while supplies last. After registering, come to the front desk of the library with a valid form of identification to pick up the tasting kit. This program is limited to 20 people. Participants must be 21 or older to register.

Gunn Memorial Library and Museum is at 5 Wykeham Road. Register at gunnlibrary.org/programs or call 860-868-7586 or e-mail:gunnprograms@biblio.org.

February movie matinees at the Gunn Memorial Library in Washington

The movies are as follows:

Feb. 7 at 1 p.m.- In the Heights- In Washington Heights, N.Y., the scent of warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181st St. subway stop where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is a likable and magnetic bodega owner who hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. PG-13 2h 23m.

Feb.14 at 1 p.m. - No Time to Die- James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who's armed with a dangerous new technology. PG-13 2h 43m.

Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. - King Richard- Armed with a clear vision and a brazen, 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his two daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on tennis courts in Compton, Calif., Richard shapes the girls' unyielding commitment and keen intuition. Together, the Williams family defies seemingly insurmountable odds and the prevailing expectations laid before them. PG-13 2h 24m.

Register on the library’s website at gunnlibrary.org/programs. Please remember to wear a mask.

Weekly meditation series from Gunn Memorial Library in Washington

Stress has a way of seeping into every aspect of our lives and the effects it has on the body can wreak havoc on the overall state of our health. The practice of meditation helps us to retrain our brain’s response to stress and it helps our bodies to discharge that negative energy, a release said.

Join Sheila Klapper, a certified Kripalu Yoga Instructor Tuesdays in February at 6:30 p.m. at the Gunn Memorial Library for a weekly meditation practice.

She will start the series by introducing how meditation and stress counteract one another and build each week on different areas of focus and different techniques to incorporate meditation into one’s daily life. This program will be offered in-person only and seating is limited. Please register each week at gunnlibrary.org/programs.

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford hosts juried open painting, sculpture show

New Milford Public Library — Chinese New Year party

Celebrate Jan. 31 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. To RSVP, email Amy Berkun at aberkun@biblio.org.

Washington: Litchfield Jazz Camp registering for its 26th summer season

The camp will be held for the month of July at the Frederick Gunn School in Washington beginning July 3. Campers can opt for one to four weeks as residential or day students.

All students, staff, faculty and persons living at or visiting the facility will be required to have certification of COVID vaccination status. Families that register by Jan. 31 are eligible to receive discounts and perks.

Students range from 13 years to adults, from beginner to advanced levels. Intrumentalists and vocalists are all welcome. The LJC day is filled with combo classes, theory and masterclasses, performances by students and faculty, student jam sessions, electives like ear training, piano for non-pianists, Latin and R &B bands and more. For the first time this season, students are able to register for a Big Band concentration during the first week of camp,

Litchfield Jazz Camp activities culminate with performances by all students at the Litchfield Jazz Festival, from July 29 to 31. Registration is available at www.litchfieldjazzcamp.com. For further information, call the Litchfield Performing Arts offices at 860-361-6285.

Roxbury library to present exhibit by artist Georgette Miller

Roxbury artist Georgette Miller will present her work in “Retrospective 1970 - Present,” an exhibit at the Minor Memorial Library, 23 South Street, beginning Feb. 5 from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. The show will continue during regular library hours through March 19 except when the Community Room is in use for a special library program.

The exhibit, which spans 50 years, highlights her work in a wide variety of media: oil on cotton and linen canvas and on board, watercolor, pen and ink, painting on porcelain, constructions and more.

Galleries throughout New England have shown her work and her art is represented in collections across the country. Call 860-350-2181 for information and directions.

"Home Sweet Home" by Marisabel Artieda at Gunn Memorial Library, Washington

A new collection of still life and landscape, focusing on atelier style of oil painting by artist Marisabel Artieda, will be on display at Gunn Memorial Library's Stairwell Gallery in Washington from Jan. 29 through March 12.

There will be a socially distanced reception to meet the artist Jan. 29 from noon to 2 p.m. Born in Lima, Peru, Artieda started drawing and painting at a very young age, and studied art and graphic design at The Institute of the Andes where she earned her BA degree. In 2001 she moved to Washington, where she joined the Washington Art Association and found the support network that she was looking for, a release said. Gunn Memorial Library is located at 5 Wykeham Road at the juncture of Route 47 opposite the Green in Washington.

For further information, call 860-868-2310, email or gunnjr@biblio.org or visit gunnlibrary.org.

JCC in Sherman hosts music night

"The City Without Jews," a silent film and live music night featuring musicians Alicia Svigals and Donald Sosin will be Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

Reservations are required. Tickets for each event are $20 for members and $25 for others, and can be purchased at jccinsherman.org.

Bridgewater library opens art exhibit by Anita Gregorski

The Burnham Library’s art exhibit will be on display until Feb. 26. The show, entitled “Observing Surroundings,” is a collection of art by Middlebury artist Anita Gregorski.

Her work in acrylic, oils and watercolors draws from the natural world and she finds inspiration in the simplicity of light on snow, afternoon sunsets, dew on a blossom and the coastal shoreline, a release said.

For more information, visit Anitagregorski.com. The Burnham Library is at 62 Main St. South, Bridgewater. For additional information, call 860-354-6937 or visit burnhamlibrary.org.

Roxbury library to exhibit “Conversations With Nature”

“Conversations with Nature,” an exhibit and sale of works by seven area artists at the Minor Memorial Library, 23 South Street, Roxbury will continue during regular library hours through Jan. 29. For hours, visit minormemoriallibrary.org. The library is following CDC guidance on masks and distancing.

The exhibit displays artists Ruth Jaffe, Elizabeth MacDonald, Didier Malaquin, Rebecca Rosow, Jim Stanton, Phil Stone, and Joan Stracks.

The artists explore nature in its many forms and dialects, offering the viewer a wide selection of perspectives. Minor Memorial Library is handicapped-accessible. Call the library at 860- 350-2181 for information and directions.

Washington: Byrde + the b featuring contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller

New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller will have his work on exhibit through March 26. Miller works in oils on canvas in combination with images inspired by nature. He works in a series of paintings, usually working on from two to three at a time. For more information, visit byrdeandtheb.com. Byrde + the b at 10 Titus Road, Washington.

JCC in Sherman hosts The City Without Jews Silent Film and Live Music accompanying film

The event will be Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. Join The City Without Jews, Silent Film and Live Music featuring musicians Alicia Svigals and Donald Sosin. Jews are hounded by mobs and driven from Vienna in this 1924 expressionist film based on the satirical novel by Hugo Bettauer. The sensational film that anticipated the Holocaust and cost Bettauer his life was rediscovered in 2015. With commentary by film scholar Noah Isenberg (UT Austin) and a live score. Recently restored and featuring a new soundtrack, The City Without Jews is one of few surviving Austrian Expressionist films and the magnum opus of director H.K. Breslauer, a release said. Filmed in 1924, it can be seen as a chilling premonition of the Holocaust—the premise is the political rise of the Christian Social Party, which orders all Jews to evacuate Austria. In the ensuing months, the sober reality of a society without Jews sets in, as cultural institutions close and cafes are replaced with beer halls. Eventually, the economy declines and unemployment runs rampant. Based on the dystopian book by Hugo Bettauer and intended originally as political satire, it became the subject of controversy and censorship, especially in conjunction with the rise of Nazism, the release said.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for others. This performance will be held indoors, masks will be required to be worn by all individuals regardless of vaccination status.

Programs at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington

The following are programs at Gunn Memorial Library:

Winter Reading Challenge: Pick up a challenge bingo card at the library and complete a set of challenges across, down, or diagonally for a chance to win one of three curated gift baskets throughout January, February, and March.

January movie matinee: This is free. Seating is limited and registration is required.

Jan. 31 at 1 p.m., Stillwater, An American oil-rig roughneck travels to Marseille, France, to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system, he soon builds a new life for himself as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate her. It is rated R, 2 hours, 19 minutes.

Feb. 5 - 1 p.m. Steep Rock Pinecone Bird Feeder Craft - Learn to identify birds commonly seen at feeders. Make a simple DIY bird feeder using pinecones, birdseed, butter, and twine, and watch the pretty winter birds flock to your backyard. This program is best suited for ages 5 years or older and limited to 24 kids. Please register for this event.

Feb. 19 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Library Love- Join Miss Linda to celebrate love for libraries with heartfelt crafts. There will be lots of pink and red, as well as glitter and lace to make creations extra special and uniquely personal, a release said. All supplies will be provided.

These programs are free and open to all.

Gunn Memorial Library and Museum is at 5 Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586, e-mail:gunnprograms@biblio.org or visit gunnlibrary.org.