Community news: February movie matinees at Gunn Memorial Library, more

The following announcements and events are taking place in the New Milford area:

The Kent Library Association, the operating entity of the Kent Memorial Library, will hold its annual meeting at 2 p.m. on Jan. 22, on Zoom. On the agenda is a review of highlights from 2021 and a renewal of board member terms, a release said.

The public is invited to attend virtually. This program was initially planned to be held at the Community House, followed by an archaeology presentation by Tom Ryan. That presentation will be postponed until further notice. This event is free and open to the public.

Email kla-kzarin@biblio.org to register or find the link at kentmemoriallibrary.org. Computers are also available at the Kent Memorial Library to view the meeting.

Region 12 Schools to host community forum on multi-year strategic plan

The Region 12 Board of Education has just launched a planning process to produce a multi-year strategic plan, a release said.

The first step is to solicit input and insights from the community. To that end, on Sunday, Jan. 30, from 1-3 p.m., Region 12 school administrators will host a virtual community forum during which Region 12 community members will have an opportunity to discuss the strategic planning process and inform and shape decisions through focus groups. It will be at the Gunn Memorial Library. All community members are invited.

Register in advance to ensure we have enough facilitators and breakout rooms within the virtual platform. Those who register will receive the community forum link a few days before the program. To register, visit gunnlibrary.org/programs and fill out the form.

February movie matinees at the Gunn Memorial Library in Washington

The movies are as follows:

Feb. 7 at 1 p.m.- In the Heights- In Washington Heights, N.Y., the scent of warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181st St. subway stop where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is a likable and magnetic bodega owner who hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. PG-13 2h 23m.

Feb.14 at 1 p.m. - No Time to Die- James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who's armed with a dangerous new technology. PG-13 2h 43m.

Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. - King Richard- Armed with a clear vision and a brazen, 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his two daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on tennis courts in Compton, Calif., Richard shapes the girls' unyielding commitment and keen intuition. Together, the Williams family defies seemingly insurmountable odds and the prevailing expectations laid before them. PG-13 2h 24m.

Register on the library’s website at gunnlibrary.org/programs. Please remember to wear a mask.

Make an owl at Washington nonprofit workshop, kids’ program — Sunday

Sign up for the craft workshop on how to make an owl out of birch bark at the Institute for American Indian Studies Jan. 23. Participants can sign up for one of three timeslots: 1 p.m., 2 p.m., or 3 p.m. This workshop is perfect for kids five years and older, a release said.

Kids will learn about the environmental adaptations and cultural importance of owls to Native American communities while crafting their very own birch bark owl. In this way, children will connect and learn from a culture that has thousands of years of history in the area where they live, the release said.

There are diverse beliefs about owls in different Native cultures. While specific beliefs differed from tribe to tribe, owls were often both feared and revered. Many of these beliefs come from the very adaptations of owls that make them such great hunters, the release said.

A special highlight of this workshop will be the lessons that can be learned from these stories and adaptations of owls, the release said.

Space is available per session and is limited. Pre-registration is required. To reserve a space, call 860-868-0518, email events@iaismuseum.org or register at instituteforamericanstudies.com. The cost of participation is $15 for non-members and $5 for members, including materials. Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status until further notice.

‘5K Run for Autism’ generates more than $6,000 for Devereux’s Glenholme School in Washington

With every step, more than 170 runners and walkers showed their support for students with disabilities at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Connecticut - The Glenholme School’s eighth annual “Glenholme 5K Run for Autism.”

The event, held recently at Steep Rock Preserve in Washington, Conn., raised more than $6,000 for The Glenholme School.

Other students who are enrolled in The Glenholme School’s E3 Transition Program, a therapeutic program that helps young adults strengthen their independence, volunteered to assist behind the scenes.

The Glenholme School's ninth annual “Glenholme 5K Run for Autism” will be held on Nov. 13 at Steep Rock Preserve.

Weekly meditation series from Gunn Memorial Library in Washington

Stress has a way of seeping into every aspect of our lives and the effects it has on the body can wreak havoc on the overall state of our health. The practice of meditation helps us to retrain our brain’s response to stress and it helps our bodies to discharge that negative energy, a release said.

Join Sheila Klapper, a certified Kripalu Yoga Instructor Tuesdays in February at 6:30 p.m. at the Gunn Memorial Library for a weekly meditation practice.

She will start the series by introducing how meditation and stress counteract one another and build each week on different areas of focus and different techniques to incorporate meditation into one’s daily life. This program will be offered in-person only and seating is limited. Please register each week on the library’s website at gunnlibrary.org/programs.

Ability Beyond receives charitable contribution from Ellen Knowles Harcourt Foundation of New Milford.

A nonprofit organization, Ability Beyond serves individuals with physical, mental, and developmental disabilities in the greater New Milford/Danbury area.

The donation will be used to upgrade the HVAC system at one of three Ability Beyond residential programs in New Milford.

Ability Beyond Ability Beyond is a 501(c)3 organization that provides a wide range of services for people with disabilities and mental illnesses. Services include residential programs, day programs, job placement, life skills instruction, and clinical support. Services extend throughout Connecticut and Westchester County, NY. For more information, visit abilitybeyond.org.

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford hosts juried open painting, sculpture show

The show will run through Jan. 29. There are 20 artists and 39 entries of paintings in watercolor, oil, acrylic and mixed media, plus sculpture. For more information, visit gallery25ct.com

The next Members Show is “Anticipation,” which will run Feb. 4 to March 26, and the Featured Artist is Judith Secco, from Feb. 4 to 27.

The opening reception is Feb. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m.

For more information about Gallery 25, visit gallery25ct.com or email Gallery25newmilfordct @gmail.com.

New Milford Public Library offering young adult programs

New Milford Public Library is offering the followng young adult programs:

Build the YA/Teen Library —Help is needed to build the new YA/Teen Library at Pettibone Community Center on Jan. 22 from noon to 3 p.m.

Chinese New Year party —Celebrate Jan. 31 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

To RSVP for all programs, email Amy Berkun at aberkun@biblio.org.

Washington: Litchfield Jazz Camp registering for its 26th summer season

The camp will be held for the month of July at the Frederick Gunn School in Washington beginning July 3. Campers can opt for one to four weeks as residential or day students.

All students, staff, faculty and persons living at or visiting the facility will be required to have certification of COVID vaccination status. Families that register by Jan. 31 are eligible to receive discounts and perks.

Students range from 13 years to adults, from beginner to advanced levels. Intrumentalists and vocalists are all welcome. The LJC day is filled with combo classes, theory and masterclasses, performances by students and faculty, student jam sessions, electives like ear training, piano for non-pianists, Latin and R &B bands and more. For the first time this season, students are able to register for a Big Band concentration during the first week of camp,

Litchfield Jazz Camp activities culminate with performances by all students at the Litchfield Jazz Festival, from July 29 to 31.

Registration is available at www.litchfieldjazzcamp.com. For further information, call the Litchfield Performing Arts offices at 860-361-6285.

Roxbury library to present exhibit by artist Georgette Miller

Roxbury artist Georgette Miller will present her work in “Retrospective 1970 - Present,” an exhibit at the Minor Memorial Library, 23 South Street, beginning Feb. 5 from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. The show will continue during regular library hours through March 19 except when the Community Room is in use for a special library program.

The exhibit, which spans 50 years, highlights her work in a wide variety of media: oil on cotton and linen canvas and on board, watercolor, pen and ink, painting on porcelain, constructions and more.

Galleries throughout New England have shown her work and her art is represented in collections across the country. Call 860-350-2181 for information and directions.

"Home Sweet Home" by Marisabel Artieda at Gunn Memorial Library, Washington

A new collection of still life and landscape, focusing on atelier style of oil painting by artist Marisabel Artieda, will be on display at Gunn Memorial Library's Stairwell Gallery in Washington from Jan. 29 through March 12.

There will be a socially distanced reception to meet the artist Jan. 29 from noon to 2 p.m. Born in Lima, Peru, Artieda started drawing and painting at a very young age, and studied art and graphic design at The Institute of the Andes where she earned her BA degree. In 2001 she moved to Washington, where she joined the Washington Art Association and found the support network that she was looking for, a release said. Gunn Memorial Library is located at 5 Wykeham Road at the juncture of Route 47 opposite the Green in Washington.

For further information, call 860-868-2310, email or gunnjr@biblio.org or visit gunnlibrary.org.

Bridgewater: Conversation at CT Council for Interreligious Understanding

Join The Connecticut Council for Interreligious Understanding (CCIU) for a lively, educational and insightful conversation of beliefs and practices featuring leaders from Christianity, Judaism, and Sikhism, a release said.

This program will be held Jan. 29 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Bridgewater Congregational Church, 10 Clapboard Road.

CCIU's core education mission is a collaborative effort with host communities to address the widespread illiteracy about our world religions, the release said.

Register by Jan. 25 with cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org. For more information on the CCIU, visit https://ccfiu.org.

Washington museum offers history program

The Gunn Historical Museum’s Washington History Club at Night will host a hybrid program in person and online on Zoom, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. There will be a lively group conversation moderated by longtime Washington resident Dimitri Rimsky about Washington’s notable citizens from the past; those remembered fondly in our hearts and minds, who contributed so much to our community and forever shaped our town’s history. Bring your favorite stories and memories to share, a release said.

The Washington History Club at Night, a program of the Gunn Historical Museum, meets in the Wykeham Room of the Gunn Library to discuss the history of Washington, Washington Depot, Marbledale, New Preston and Woodville.

Share stories with the group or just come and listen to the conversation about the town's past. Bring related photos and objects for show and tell. Everyone is invited to attend this free program. Everyone attending this indoor in-person program is required to wear a face mask due to the ongoing pandemic. In-person seating is limited and registration is required to attend in person or online. To receive the Zoom link for the program, register at gunnlibrary.org.

JCC in Sherman hosts music night

"The City Without Jews," a silent film and live music night featuring musicians Alicia Svigals and Donald Sosin will be Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

Reservations are required. Tickets for each event are $20 for members and $25 for others, and can be purchased at jccinsherman.org.

Bridgewater library opens art exhibit by Anita Gregorski

The Burnham Library’s art exhibit will be on display until Feb. 26. The show, entitled “Observing Surroundings,” is a collection of art by Middlebury artist Anita Gregorski.

Her work in acrylic, oils and watercolors draws from the natural world and she finds inspiration in the simplicity of light on snow, afternoon sunsets, dew on a blossom and the coastal shoreline, a release said.

For more information, visit Anitagregorski.com. The Burnham Library is at 62 Main St. South, Bridgewater. For additional information, call 860-354-6937 or visit burnhamlibrary.org.

New Milford author, fitness coach, launching memoir

Local author, fitness professional, and mental health advocate Valerie J. Walsh will have a launch of her memoir, “Shattered to the Core.”

This free event will be held Jan. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at 19 Main in New Milford. A portion of the proceeds from the book sales will go NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). There is no need for RSVP for this community event. Light refreshments will be served and a cash bar will be available. For more information, visit valeriejwalshauthor.com.

Roxbury library to exhibit “Conversations With Nature”

“Conversations with Nature,” an exhibit and sale of works by seven area artists at the Minor Memorial Library, 23 South Street, Roxbury will continue during regular library hours through Jan. 29, except when the Community Room is in use for a special library program. For hours, visit minormemoriallibrary.org. The library is following CDC guidance on masks and distancing.

The exhibit displays the creativity of artists Ruth Jaffe, Elizabeth MacDonald, Didier Malaquin, Rebecca Rosow, Jim Stanton, Phil Stone, and Joan Stracks.

The artists explore nature in its many forms and dialects, offering the viewer a wide selection of perspectives. Minor Memorial Library is handicapped-accessible. Call the library at 860- 350-2181 for information and directions.

Washington: Byrde + the b featuring contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller

New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller will have his work on exhibit through March 26. Miller works in oils on canvas in combination with images inspired by nature. He works in a series of paintings, usually working on from two to three at a time. For more information, visit byrdeandtheb.com. Byrde + the b at 10 Titus Road, Washington.

JCC in Sherman hosts The City Without Jews Silent Film and Live Music accompanying film

The event will be Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. Join The City Without Jews, Silent Film and Live Music featuring musicians Alicia Svigals and Donald Sosin. Jews are hounded by mobs and driven from Vienna in this 1924 expressionist film based on the satirical novel by Hugo Bettauer. The sensational film that anticipated the Holocaust and cost Bettauer his life was rediscovered in 2015. With commentary by film scholar Noah Isenberg (UT Austin) and a live score. Recently restored and featuring a new soundtrack, The City Without Jews is one of few surviving Austrian Expressionist films and the magnum opus of director H.K. Breslauer, a release said. Filmed in 1924, it can be seen as a chilling premonition of the Holocaust—the premise is the political rise of the Christian Social Party, which orders all Jews to evacuate Austria. In the ensuing months, the sober reality of a society without Jews sets in, as cultural institutions close and cafes are replaced with beer halls. Eventually, the economy declines and unemployment runs rampant. Based on the dystopian book by Hugo Bettauer and intended originally as political satire, it became the subject of controversy and censorship, especially in conjunction with the rise of Nazism, the release said.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for others. This performance will be held indoors, masks will be required to be worn by all individuals regardless of vaccination status.

Programs at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington

The following are programs at Gunn Memorial Library:

Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. is Family Game Day. Children and parents of all ages are welcome to spend the afternoon playing a variety of board games, puzzles, and card games. Have a cup of hot chocolate and a snack while playing games. There will be Clue, Candy Land, a deck of cards and other games.

Winter Reading Challenge: Pick up a challenge bingo card at the library and complete a set of challenges across, down, or diagonally for a chance to win one of three curated gift baskets throughout the months of January, February, and March.

The book club meeting “The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner” will take place Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. and will be offered both in person and online.

It is a dark and gripping tale that convincingly weaves three heroines across two timelines into a story about poison, revenge, and a network of women helping each other through a world often stacked against them, the release said.

January movie matinees: These showings are free and open to the public. Seating is limited and registration is required.

Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. “On the Rocks” The story of a young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York. In this comedy about aging, marriage, and the tenuous bond between parents and grown children, New York author and married mother-of-two Laura has become suspicious that her career-driven husband may be having an affair with a coworker, a speculation encouraged by her caddish, bon vivant father. Rated R, it is 1 hour, 36 minutes.

Jan. 31 at 1 p.m., Stillwater, An American oil-rig roughneck travels to Marseille, France, to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system, he soon builds a new life for himself as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate her. It is rated R, 2 hours, 19 minutes.

Feb. 5 - 1 p.m. Steep Rock Pinecone Bird Feeder Craft - Learn to identify birds commonly seen at feeders. Make a simple DIY bird feeder using pinecones, birdseed, butter, and twine, and watch the pretty winter birds flock to your backyard. This program is best suited for ages 5 years or older and limited to 24 kids. Please register for this event.

Feb. 19 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Library Love- Join Miss Linda to celebrate love for libraries with heartfelt crafts. There will be lots of pink and red, as well as glitter and lace to make creations extra special and uniquely personal, a release said. All supplies will be provided.

These programs are free and open to all.

Gunn Memorial Library and Museum is at 5 Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586, e-mail:gunnprograms@biblio.org or visit gunnlibrary.org.