From the collection of the Gunn Historical Museum.

New Milford: Roger Sherman Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution hosting veterans breakfast

The breakfast is open to all New Milford area veterans. The breakfast will be held at the Maxx on Nov. 11, from 8:30-10:30 a.m.

They will then proceed to meet on the New Milford Green for the Veterans Day Ceremony

For further information, please contact Heidi Norcross at: Heidi.norcross268@gmail.com or call: 203-788-2305.

Gunn museum to host program on Washington’s dances of the past

Gunn Historical Museum’s Washington History Club will host a hybrid program in person in the Wykeham Room of the Gunn Library, and online on Zoom, Nov. 23, at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a lively conversation, moderated by long-time Washington resident Dimitri Rimsky, about Washington’s dances, proms, and other celebrations as the town’s history is spoken about. Bring favorite stories and memories to share.

The Washington History Club at Night, a program of the Gunn Historical Museum, meets in the Wykeham Room of the Gunn Library to discuss the history of Washington, Washington Depot, Marbledale, New Preston and Woodville.

This is a free program. Everyone attending this indoor in-person program is required to wear a face mask due to the pandemic. Registration is required to attend in person or online.

The Gunn Library & Museum is located at 5 Wykeham Road in Washington. Call the Gunn Museum at 860-868-7756 or visit gunnmuseum.org for more information.

H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut’s Volunteer Day in Washington

The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines (H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut), celebrating their 40th year, will hold its fall Volunteer Day Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The rain date is Nov. 7. If Volunteer Day invites people of all ages and abilities to help with the various needs of the farm and horses. Volunteers 13 years and older may help with grooming, hand walking horses, cleaning paddocks and barns or repairing fences and outbuildings. Dress comfortably, wear waterproof shoes, and bring your own tools if you have them. Lunch will be provided. There will be a tack sale from noon to 3 p.m. for those looking for saddles, blankets and other equipment.

H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut is located at 43 Wilbur Road. For more info please visit www.horseofct.org or call 860-868-1960.

Roxbury library hosting virtual art history happy hour live from Florence, Italy

The Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury hosts Elaine Ruffolo as she presents “The Outsiders: Caravaggio and Artemisia Gentileschi” Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. on Zoom.

There is no charge for this program but registration is required. RSVP online at www.minormemoriallibrary.org to receive the Zoom link.

Caravaggio was a rogue, a scoundrel, an outlaw and a murderer - yet one of the most innovative and influential artists of his age, a release said. Caravaggio’s artistic legacy was passed down to Artemisia Gentileschi, who also suffered a difficult and turbulent life and became one of the only celebrated female painters in the history of Italian art. Artemisia’s work is on display at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford: “By her Hand” until Jan. 9, 2022.

Join Elaine Ruffolo for a look at how Caravaggio and Artemisia provoked extremes of praise and condemnation from their contemporaries and remain two of the most beloved artists today, the release said.

Call the library at 860-350-2181 or visit the website at www.minormemoriallibrary.org.

Friends of Roxbury Library host annual holiday book sale

The Friends of the Roxbury Library will have their bookstore, The Next Chapter, open for extended hours on Dec. 4 for their third annual Holiday Book Sale. The Next Chapter will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Masks will be required. The Next Chapter is located in the historic Hodge Memorial Library at 4 North Street in Roxbury.

Bridgewater Hilltop Center news

RVNA Health will be at the center Nov.16 for a blood pressure clinic at 1 p.m.

Library program: Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. Meet with Chris Fisher from the Burnham Library at the senior center. He will be available to teach downloadable audio books, eBooks and free movies.

Thanksgiving luncheon: Nov. 18, a traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey, stuffing, gravy, potatoes, green beans and pumpkin pie prepared by Lisa. Entertainment is by Blithe & Fred.

New Milford nonprofit hosts pottery workshops

On Nov. 18, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm, Gallery 25 member Roberta Ahuja will be doing a “Make a Christmas Tree with Clay” - a pottery workshop at the gallery.

Participants will be making a Christmas tree using a coil technique. They will construct the tree, decorate and paint it right way. Participate with a child or by yourself. Ahuja will fire the trees and bring them back to the Gallery where they can then collect their work.

The cost of the workshop with all the materials is $40. Age is 10 plus. There is a maximum of eight participants, so please contact Roberta to sign up by calling 203-290-9939 by Nov. 15.

Ahuja was born in Brazil and moved to Newtown in 2003. “What motivates me is the possibility to turn something as basic as clay into something that feels good to touch or is pleasing to the eyes,” she said. Her scope of work has expanded and encompasses many styles and techniques which she has implemented in bowls, mugs, vases and more. For more information, visit ClayInThePottersHands.com.

Gallery 25 members are displaying a new show, “Deck the Halls,” with new paintings, photographs, jewelry, glass, pottery, woodworking and cards ranging from contemporary to traditional including local scenes.

Gallery 25 is at 11 Railroad St. and is sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts. For more information, visit gallery25ct.com.

Bridgewater: St. Mark’s Holiday Bazaar

St. Mark’s Church will hold its annual Holiday Bazaar Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Parish Hall located on Main Street, in Bridgewater.

Jams, baked goods, holiday decorations and tag sale treasures will be sold. A luncheon of homemade soups, sandwiches and desserts will be available for takeout only. Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status. For more information, call 860-354-8269 or 860-354-8774. The church is at 5 Main St., South Bridgewater.

TheatreWorks New Milford presents “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre”

TheatreWorks New Milford will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: a global event celebrating local theatre.

Performances will be Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.

All Together Now! features songs from MTI’s catalogue of musicals including Annie, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Guys and Dolls, Hairspray, Into the Woods, Frozen, Little Shop of Horrors, Mamma Mia!, Matilda, My Fair Lady, Once on This Island, Rent, Waitress and others.

Tickets for this global fundraiser are $15. for adults and children and are available at theatreworks.us/kids.php. Call 860-350-6863 or email info@theatreworks.us.

All patrons and staff at TheatreWorks events will be required to wear a face mask covering nose and mouth, regardless of vaccination status, while inside the building.

TheatreWorks is a non-equity theater company located at 5 Brookside Avenue, just off Route 202 (next to the CVS).

Parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis administration building at 50 East St.

New Milford: Local photographer hopes to transform the way women over 50 are viewed

Celebrate mature women of all shapes, sizes, lifestyles and backgrounds at the 50 Over 50 portrait exhibit created and developed by local photographer Janet Taub.

Taub will unveil the results of her 12-month long portrait project Nov. 18 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at 19 Main in downtown New Milford.

The portrait showcase will feature photographs of women over 50 years old that she captured during a “model for a day adventure” in her private studio at The Bleachery in New Milford.

Each portrait will be exhibited gallery style and personal stories will be shared in an exclusive magazine that will be available for purchase.

Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life to host program on cultural identity

The GWCJL will host Roger Griffin, professor emeritus at Oxford Brookes University in a Zoom program Nov. 14 at 10 a.m., titled “Longing to Belong: The Crisis of Cultural Identity in the Modern Age (and What We Can Do About It).”

For more information, call 860-868-2434 or email jewishlifect@gmail.com for additional information and to obtain the Zoom link.

Griffin will discuss the cultural forces currently driving the rise of populism, fascism, identity politics and xenophobic nationalism. He will consider the forces of secularization and globalization that have unleashed a “tsunami of hate politics” which fuel Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and exclusionist forms of state politics in a wide variety of countries, including the UK, the US, Hungary, Russia, China and Israel, a release said.

For additional information, email jewishlifect@gmail.com.

Washington Art Association presenting “That Certain Shade of Christmas”

“That Certain Shade of Christmas,” presented by the Washington Art Association & Gallery as the annual 2021 Holiday Gift Show will address that question.

The event chair and interior designer, Bruce Glickman, along with designer Betsey Netsler, are putting their design expertise into curating unusual and one-of-a-kind handmade pieces where color, décor, and gifts that are unexpected and frankly, slightly off, a release said.

It will include exceptional jewelry in copper, silver and Italian Murano glass beads, functional and sculptural ceramics, one-of- a-kind cards, beeswax and soy candles, hand turned and carved wooden gifts and artwork by WAA members.

It will be Nov. 26 through Dec. 24 until 3 p.m.

Kent bookstore hosting Cornwall author Greg Galloway

Galloway will be celebrating his new book, Just Thieves (Melville House), at the House of Books in Kent, Nov. 13, in an event with Otto Penzler, the editor of mystery fiction and proprietor of The Mysterious Bookshop in New York City.

This is Galloway's third novel, following “The 39 Deaths of Adam Strand” (2013) and the Alex Award-winning “As Simple As Snow” (2005).