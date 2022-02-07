Community news: Byrde + the b in Washington hosts Woody Campbell photo exhibit, more

The following programs and events are taking place in the greater New Milford area:

The exhibit runs from March 5 to April 30. The opening reception is March 5 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Road, Washington Depot.

Woody Campbell has been taking photographs since the age of 11 when he first used a Kodak Brownie camera. He is a graduate of Yale University in New Haven. After graduation, he spent time with the Marine Corps during the Vietnam war which he considers to be a formative experience. This is when he began a serious concentration on photography, a release said.

After Vietnam, he traveled to Europe and took photos. Campbell graduated from Columbia Law School and pursued a law career. He kept up his photographic interests. He currently takes a photograph a day and has been doing this consistently for the past nine years, a release said.

Campbell’s exhibit consists of recent ethereal landscapes that he has been working on. For more information, call 860-619-0422 or visit byrdeandtheb.com.

Kent Art Association hosts 30th annual Student Show

The show runs from Feb. 12 to Feb. 24, Thursdays to Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. The show will feature works by area high school students and is an annual event. Judges for the show are Bill Morrison and Ellie Place from Morrison Gallery.

Awards will be presented to the best of each school and a Best In Show at 3 p.m., Feb. 12. Kent Art Association is at 21 S. Main St (Rte. 7). For more information, visit kentart.org.

Community culinary school in New Milford recruiting students for upcoming session

The Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT, a SNAP and WIOA Employment Training Provider, is recruiting students for its new session slated to begin April 18. Tuition is free for qualifying candidates.

The school offers job and life skills training to adults with the food produced in classes donated to local food banks. The school also serves as the congregate meal provider for the New Milford Senior Center as well as the emergency food provider for the Town of New Milford. Students gain valuable hands-on experience as they participate in the preparation and service of these meals.

Instructed by Chef Blythe Roberts, the students learn skills touching on all aspects of working in a professional kitchen including food safety certification. In addition to the 12 weeks of hands-on culinary training, the school also arranges internships for all students, trains them in the life skills necessary to getting and keeping a job and assists with job placement, a release said.

Classes will be held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 7 Whittlesey Ave., New Milford. Those interested in applying for or learning more about the program should contact Dawn Hammacott at 203-512-5791.

For more information, call Dawn Hammacott at 203-512-5791, e-mail culinaryschool@sbcglobal.net or visit communityculinaryschool.org

The Community Culinary School of Northwestern Connecticut is at 40 Main Street, New Milford.

Virtual Paint Night at Gunn Memorial Library with Washington Art Association

Peruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda, will join the library to lead a virtual paint night, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Register on Gunn Library’s website to reserve a paint kit complete with paint, brushes, a canvas, and a starter sheet. Use a paper plate for mixing. Log in the night of the program and follow along at home while Marisabel teaches color-blending techniques as we paint a vivid winter scene. Pick up paint kits the week of Feb. 14.

Born in Lima, Peru, Marisabel Artieda started drawing and painting at a very young age and studied art and graphic design at The Institute of the Andes where she earned her BA degree. In 2001 she moved to Washington, Connecticut, where she joined the Washington Art Association and found the support network that she was looking for, a release said.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut in Washington

The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines (H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut), now celebrating their 41st year, will hold a special Valentine’s Day Celebration Feb. 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At 10 a.m., there will be hourly tours of the farm where you will meet many of our wonderful horses, ranging from a 30-inch mini to an 18-hand warmblood

The Tack Shop is open and filled with everything from blankets to bridles and grooming equipment. There will be a large assortment of baked goods, with gift ideas such as gift bags with stuffed animals, candy, handmade bracelets and necklaces; all from $5 to $25.

There will be several sponsorship options, a program where to groom and hand walk the horse of your choice, from one visit for $25, four visits for $50 or a yearly option for $300.

The featured horse is Norman, a handsome senior Quarter-horse gelding that was just rescued from a kill pen in North Carolina. Norman is currently under emergency care due to his very emaciated condition. He will need dental, veterinary and farrier care as soon as his condition stabilizes.

All funds raised go directly to the horses; from feed and blankets to farrier, dental and veterinary expenses.

Horse of CT is at 43 Wilbur Road in Washington. Call 860-868-1960 or email horsectinfo@gmail.com.

Klemm Real Estate receives Five Star Award for Best Real Estate Agency

The International Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts. Judging focuses on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability. The awards are open to residential and commercial property professionals, a release said.

Second Saturday Stars at McCarthy Observatory in New Milford on Feb. 12 is canceled

For more information, visit mccarthyobservatory.org.

Connecticut Land Conservancy’s hosts “Wildlife Cameras 101”

Wildlife Cameras 101 Connecticut’s woods are full of life. Do you know who your animal neighbors are? Wildlife cameras offer a fascinating glimpse of animal life, a release said.

The event will be March 24 at 7 p.m. virtually. To register, visit ctland.org/news-events/.

Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy’s (NCLC) upcoming virtual event, Wildlife Cameras 101 will look back at its best wildlife videos of 2021.

Summer Hoogenboom, wildlife biologist and NCLC volunteer, will offer context for the animal behavior displayed in short clips. This event will also provide guidance for getting a wildlife camera started in one’s own backyard.

For questions, email events@ctland.org.

Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation donates $10,305.00 to American Cancer Society

On Jan. 18, Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation submitted a donation of $10,305 to the American Cancer Society. Funds were raised at the health center’s third annual breast cancer event, which was held outdoors on Candlewood Valley’s sprawling field at 30 Park Lane East, New Milford in October of 2021.

Over 50 vendors participated in the event. The New Milford Police Department and New Milford Mayor Pete Bass were also in attendance.

For more information on upcoming community outreach events, call 860-355-0971 ext. 11 or email nbelieve@candlewoodvalley.com.

Gallery 25, Creative Arts Studio in New Milford hosting framing workshop

On Feb. 27, Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio is hosting a free workshop called “Framing — the Finishing Touch” by Mary Jane Magoon and Adele Moros.

A frame can have a huge impact on your artwork. The workshop will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Seating is limited. For reservations or questions, please call Adele Moros at 203-788-2817 or sign up at Gallery 25, 11 Railroad St., New Milford. The snow date is 1 p.m. on March 6. For more information, visit gallery25ct.com or email Gallery25newmilfordct@

gmail.com.

Magoon and Moros will discuss choosing the correct frame for art work and the ins and outs of doing your own framing.

Washington museum hosting lecture on farming

On Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. the Gunn Historical Museum in Washington will present the Zoom guest lecture: “Washington, An Agrarian Community: Past, Present, and Future” with Patrick Horan of Waldingfield Farm.

The Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy is a sponsor of the lecture. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this free virtual Gunn Museum program. Visit the museum’s registration page to sign up: gunnlibrary.org/gunn-museum/upcoming-programs/.

This lecture will explore the ways in which Washington can and will remain agricultural. Horan is co-owner with his twin brother Quincy of Waldingfield Farm, a certified organic farm founded on family land in 1990. For more information, visit gunnmuseum.org, contact the Gunn Historical Museum at 860-868-7756 or email info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org.

Gunn Historical Museum is at 5 Wykeham Road.

Connecticut Audubon Society in Sherman offering classes

Classes include the following:

Birding walk: Feb.12, 10 a.m. to noon (fee). In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, learn about local birds that are already preparing for the breeding season. There will also be a Great Backyard Bird Count citizen science project from Feb. 18 to 21.

Wildlife in winter walk: Feb. 27, 1 to 3 p.m. (fee). Aquatic ecology: Where do frogs and turtles spend the winter? On this walk, explore the banks of streams, ponds and wetlands. Depending on the conditions, we will scoop a net or two to see overwintering aquatic life up close.

The Connecticut Audubon Society is at 57 Wakeman Hill Road, Sherman. Call 860-799-4074, ext. 104.

Annual Lake Waramaug Polar Bear Run coming in Kent

The 37th annual Lake Waramaug Polar Bear Run is Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. The Lake Waramaug Polar Bear Run is the oldest winter race in the state. The 7.6 mile run loops around beautiful, glacial Lake Waramaug and passes through Kent, Warren, and Washington, a release said.

All proceeds from the Run benefit Guiding Eyes for the Blind. All services are offered free of charge to those in need. Register at lakewaramaugpolarbearrun.com or at the race until 10:30 a.m.

Roxbury library hosts program on cryptocurrency

The Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury welcomes Paramita Dhar as she presents “CryptoCurrency 101” Feb. 16 at 5.30 p.m. on Zoom. There is no charge for this program but registration is required. RSVP online at www.minormemoriallibrary.org to receive the Zoom link.

What is cryptocurrency? Why is it so popular right now? Will it be ‘the new Money’? Should you invest in Bitcoin or other forms of cryptocurrency?

To get answers to many questions like these and to get an introductory view of cryptocurrency, please join Dr. Paramita Dhar in this Zoom session, where she will elaborate on these questions and much more.

Dhar, an associate professor of economics, joined the economics department at Central Connecticut State University in August 2010. Dhar’s interests include urban and regional economics, sustainability and industrial organization.

Dhar attended the University of Calcutta, India, for her BS in 2001; then the Jaddavpur University, India for her MA in 2003. She got her Ph.D. at the University of Connecticut in 2011.

Call the library at 860-350-2181 or visit minormemoriallibrary.org for more information and directions.

Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy in Kent to host class on wildlife cameras

Do you know who your animal neighbors are? Wildlife cameras offer a fascinating glimpse of animal life, a release said.

Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy’s upcoming virtual event, Wildlife Cameras 101, will look back at its best wildlife videos of 2021. Summer Hoogenboom, wildlife biologist and NCLC volunteer, will offer context for the animal behavior displayed in these short clips. This event will also provide guidance for getting a wildlife camera started in your own backyard, the release said. The event will be March 24 at 7 p.m. To register, visit https://ctland.org/news-events/. For questions, email events@ctland.org.

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford opening “Anticipation” show

“Anticipation” by Gallery Members is the member artists’ interpretation of winter days, waiting for spring and dreaming of summer. Judith Secco is the featured artist “Between Fantasy and Reality.” Her photographs bring nature to life, a release said. The Members Show “Anticipation” runs through March 26 and the Judith Secco’s featured artist show runs through Feb. 27. For more information, visit gallery25ct.com or email Gallery25newmilfordct @gmail.com.

At the gallery are new photographs by Linda T Hubbard, Barbara Soares, Jim Stasiak and Terrance Tougas; new paintings by Beth Carlson, Carolyn Cohen, Stephanie Gerber, Mary Jane Magoon, Patti Maher, Carol Moore, Adele Moros, and Annie Sadlon; pottery by Roberta Ahuja and Carol Moore; fused glass by Maryann Meken-Silvestri; jewelry by Maureen Henriques and Leigh Graham; scarves by Leigh Graham and woodworking by Terrance Tougas.

For more information about Gallery 25, visit gallery25ct.com or email Gallery25newmilfordct@

gmail.com.

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio, New Milford Commission on the Arts, is at 11 Railroad St. Call 860-355-6009.

Sherman Players presents “An Evening of Shakespearean monologues”

On Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at The Sherman Playhouse, The Sherman Players, in conjunction with Shakespeare in Sharon, will present “An Evening Of Shakespearean Monologues,” compiled and directed by Jane Farnol.

This production is a joint fundraiser for both The Sherman Players and Shakespeare in Sharon.

For the safety of our audience and performers, The Sherman Playhouse will be following local and national theater protocols regarding COVID-19. Audience members will be required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks during the performances. Questions can be directed to information@shermanplayers.org.

Tickets are $20. Reservations can be made at shermanplayers.org or by calling the box office at 860-354-3622.

The Sherman Playhouse is a non-Equity theatre company at 5 Route 39 north, next to the firehouse.

Kent library presenting Medicare 101 webinar

The Kent Memorial Library presents Medicare 101 in partnership with Jim Farnham on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon and March 22, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Are you enrolled in Medicare? Will you be turning 65 over the next year or two? In this webinar, learn about eligibility, how and when to enroll, when you can make changes, and available insurance options.

Review and compare what services are covered/not covered under Medicare Parts A, B, C, and D. Detail the costs associated with medical and drug insurance. Explore and evaluate Original Medicare, Medicare Supplement Insurance, Prescription Drug Plans, and Medicare Advantage Plans.

This program will simplify the choices needed to be made, help make more well-informed decisions, and explain what Medicare means. This educational event is free and open to the public.

Register in advance to receive a link to the webinar.

Kent Memorial Library is at 32 North Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3761 or visit kentmemoriallibrary.org.

February New Milford Public Library young adult events

Here are February NMPL YA events for grades 6 to 12. Most events are in person at the Marsh Parish House, unless otherwise indicated. RSVP for all programs by emailing Amy Berkun at aberkun@biblio.org.

Folktales & Fairytales — Show a love of books and come and read some tales. Feb. 14, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

On the Same Page — A new book club that focuses on underrepresented characters. Join the club and help choose the books. Feb. 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Make a Masterpiece — A collaboration with the Youth Agency, learn how to do online art. Feb. 23, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Pettibone Community Center.

Dungeons & Dragons meets on Zoom, Feb. 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Write Stuff is Feb. 17 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Zoom, meeting with published author Debby Green.

Graphic Novels Book Club is Feb. 20, from 3 to 4 p.m.

The JCC in Sherman hosts events

Thursdays Open Mic Nights Please check our website, Facebook and Instagram for signup information.

Voices of Our Times, an exciting evening of music on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m., featuring Nick Arne, Bill Buttner, John John Brown, and Bernie Sanders.

The Hooligans, featuring Bob O’Connor, Don Lowe, John Langworthy, and Bobby Max Bauer, originally scheduled for Feb. 5, has been rescheduled for April 23, at 7 p.m.

The City Without Jews Silent film accompanied by live music, originally scheduled for Jan. 29, has been rescheduled for May 14 at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit jccinsherman.org.

February movie matinees at the Gunn Memorial Library in Washington

The movies are as follows:

Feb.14 at 1 p.m. “No Time to Die.” James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend Felix Leiter shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who’s armed with a dangerous new technology. PG-13, 2h 43m.

Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. “King Richard.” Armed with a clear vision and a brazen, 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his two daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on tennis courts in Compton, Calif., Richard shapes the girls’ unyielding commitment and keen intuition. Together, the Williams family defies seemingly insurmountable odds and the prevailing expectations laid before them. PG-13 2h 24m.

Register at gunnlibrary.org/programs. Please remember to wear a mask.

Weekly meditation series from Gunn Memorial Library in Washington

Stress has a way of seeping into every aspect of our lives and the effects it has on the body can wreak havoc on the overall state of our health. The practice of meditation helps us to retrain our brain’s response to stress and it helps our bodies to discharge that negative energy, a release said.

Join Sheila Klapper, a certified Kripalu yoga instructor Tuesdays in February at 6:30 p.m. at the Gunn Memorial Library for a weekly meditation practice.

She will start the series by introducing how meditation and stress counteract one another and build each week on different areas of focus and different techniques to incorporate meditation into one’s daily life. This program will be offered in-person only and seating is limited. Please register each week at gunnlibrary.org/programs.

Roxbury library presents exhibit by artist Georgette Miller

Roxbury artist Georgette Miller presents her work in “Retrospective 1970 - Present,” an exhibit at the Minor Memorial Library, 23 South St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m through March 19 except when the Community Room is in use for a special library program.

The exhibit, which spans 50 years, highlights her work in a wide variety of media: oil on cotton and linen canvas and on board, watercolor, pen and ink, painting on porcelain, constructions and more. Call 860-350-2181 for information and directions.

“Home Sweet Home” by Marisabel Artieda at Gunn Memorial Library, Washington

A new collection of still life and landscape, focusing on atelier style of oil painting by artist Marisabel Artieda, is on display at Gunn Memorial Library’s Stairwell Gallery in Washington through March 12.

Gunn Memorial Library is at 5 Wykeham Road at the juncture of Route 47 opposite the Green in Washington. For further information, call 860-868-2310, email or gunnjr@biblio.org or visit gunnlibrary.org.

Bridgewater library opens art exhibit by Anita Gregorski

The Burnham Library’s art exhibit will be on display until Feb. 26. The show, entitled “Observing Surroundings,” is a collection of art by Middlebury artist Anita Gregorski.

Her work in acrylic, oils and watercolors draws from the natural world and she finds inspiration in the simplicity of light on snow, afternoon sunsets, dew on a blossom and the coastal shoreline, a release said.

For more information, visit Anitagregorski.com. The Burnham Library is at 62 Main St. South, Bridgewater. For additional information, call 860-354-6937 or visit burnhamlibrary.org.

Washington: “Byrde + the b” featuring contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller

New York City-based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller will have his work on exhibit through March 26. Miller works in oils on canvas in combination with images inspired by nature. He works in a series of paintings, usually working on from two to three at a time. For more information, visit byrdeandtheb.com. Byrde + the b at 10 Titus Road, Washington.

Programs at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington

The following are programs at Gunn Memorial Library:

Winter Reading Challenge: Pick up a challenge bingo card at the library and complete a set of challenges across, down, or diagonally for a chance to win one of three curated gift baskets throughout February and March.

Feb. 19 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Library Love- Join Miss Linda to celebrate love for libraries with heartfelt crafts. There will be lots of pink and red, as well as glitter and lace to make creations extra special and uniquely personal, a release said. All supplies will be provided.

These programs are free and open to all.

Gunn Memorial Library and Museum is at 5 Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586, e-mail:gunnprograms@biblio.org or visit gunnlibrary.org.

New Milford high Athletic Hall of Fame calls off banquet

The New Milford High School Athletic Hall of Fame has postponed its next banquet, which was schedule for October.

The New Milford High School Athletic Hall of Fame has postponed its next banquet from Oct. 15 until a time when it would be safe for everyone to attend without concern about COVID-19, a release said.

The AHOF board has also delayed choosing its next class of inductees and will announce those to be honored at a date to be determined.

To date, the athletic hall of fame has honored 36 Green Wave coaches and athletes ranging from Fred Collins, Class of 1933, to Conor Kirkegard, Class of 2012.

For updates and more details, see the AHOF website at nmhsahof.org.